OMNIYAT Group contributes Dh5 million to Edge of Life

The donation supports the Ramadan campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman, OMNIYAT Group
Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman, OMNIYAT Group

OMNIYAT Group announced it has contributed Dh5 million to support the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger. The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising and investing a minimum of Dh1 billion to fight childhood hunger around the world.

OMNIYAT Group’s contribution was announced at a Suhour event organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) on Sunday at the Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa. The event brought together philanthropy and business leaders, in collaboration with His Excellency Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman, OMNIYAT Group, stated: “The Edge of Life campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to rescue five million children from hunger, highlights the UAE’s humanitarian leadership. It exemplifies the nation’s profound commitment to improving living conditions in underprivileged communities, ensuring children have access to essential nutrition and are protected against the threat of hunger.”

He added: “Our contribution reflects OMNIYAT Group’s deep appreciation for this remarkable initiative with its noble goals, holistic vision, and singular focus on saving children who suffer from acute malnutrition. Our support for this latest Ramadan campaign is in line with our commitment to fostering collaboration with MBRGI to help the most vulnerable populations.”

 The campaign is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger. It places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

Contribution channels

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contribute now

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate Dh10, 1035 to donate Dh50, 1036 to donate Dh100 and 1038 to donate Dh500). Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

