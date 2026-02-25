Samana Developers donates Dh15 million to Edge of Life campaign

Samana Developers has contributed Dh15 million to support the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger. Launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the campaign aims to raise a minimum of Dh1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, which operates under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is organised in partnership with Unicef, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Action Against Hunger.

The campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, with statistics showing that five children under the age of five die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

The campaign invites all members of society, both individuals and institutions, to contribute and help save millions of children from the threat of hunger, while fostering the values of compassion and solidarity.

Social responsibility

“Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger reflects His Highness’s vision of prioritising the fight against hunger as a global humanitarian imperative,” said Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers. This new campaign cements the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.

“Contributing to this campaign aligns with Samana Developers’ commitment to social responsibility. It is an honour to be part of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, as we believe that investing in human life, health and dignity is the most important investment of all.”

7 contribution channels

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contribute now

Contributions can be made through bank transfers in UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word LIFE to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate Dh10, 1035 to donate Dh50, 1036 to donate Dh100 and 1038 to donate Dh500).