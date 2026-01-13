GOLD/FOREX
Ambitious project: Pakistan’s mega city Karachi to get piped water as tanker supply set to end

KMC to phase out hydrants, ensuring residents receive water directly through pipelines

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's financial hub Karachi is set to get piped-water supply across the city.
Shutterstock

Karachi is set to move towards a modern piped water system as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) announced plans to end the city’s reliance on water tankers and hydrants, promising more reliable and sustainable water delivery to residents.

According to reports, the KMC has decided to discontinue water supply through tankers and hydrants, directing authorities to develop a citywide piped water system that delivers water directly to households.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, while chairing a meeting on Tuesday, instructed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) to gradually shut down all seven hydrants operating in the megacity and ensure water is supplied through pipelines.

“All hydrants in Karachi will be phased out, and water will be supplied to citizens through pipelines,” Wahab added. He directed the KMC that arrangements should be made to provide water directly to homes through proper line connections, Geo News reported.

Huge income

The mayor noted that while the city currently earns around Rs300 million per month from hydrants, the contracts for their operation expired last year and would not be renewed. “We will not issue new contracts. Instead, we want to rid citizens of dependence on tankers,” he said.

Wahab acknowledged that tanker-based water supply was not sustainable and caused persistent hardships for residents. “Providing water through tankers is not sustainable, and citizens face difficulties because of it,” he said.

Until the pipeline system is fully operational, the city will ensure water supply to all areas on alternate days to address shortages.

The move comes after the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat recently urged the Sindh government to take swift action against the so-called tanker mafia. The committee also decided to hold quarterly review meetings to monitor the progress and funding of the K-IV and other key water projects.

