Dubai: Seventy-five Hindu couples from across Pakistan tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, showcasing a powerful display of community support and cultural unity. The event was organised by the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) at the Railway Ground, continuing a tradition the organisation has upheld annually since 2008 to support couples from low-income families.

Mass weddings have become an important lifeline for many Hindu families in Karachi and beyond, offering a dignified and affordable alternative to costly traditional ceremonies. Couples taking part in the January 2026 event received essential household items, gifts, and financial assistance to help them begin married life with stability and confidence.

Supported by charitable trusts and government representatives, the ceremony was marked by vibrant rituals, traditional attire, and collective celebrations. Organisers said such weddings not only ease financial burdens but also strengthen social bonds, promote inclusivity, and preserve cultural traditions within Pakistan’s Hindu community.

