According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise — witnessed by the Commander Pakistan Fleet — featured the live firing of the LY-80(N) surface-to-air missile from a vertical launching system at extended range, validating the long-range air defence capability of the Navy’s modern combat platforms.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf commended the officers and sailors for their professionalism and operational competence during the exercise. He reaffirmed the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to ensuring the seaward defence of the country and safeguarding national maritime interests under all circumstances.

The latest trials follow a series of recent weapons tests by Pakistan’s armed forces. On January 3, the Pakistan Air Force successfully conducted a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, capable of accurately striking land and sea targets at ranges of up to 600 kilometres.

In November 2025, the Pakistan Navy also successfully test-fired an indigenously developed anti-ship ballistic missile from a naval platform. The missile is capable of engaging both sea and land targets with high accuracy and is equipped with advanced guidance technology and enhanced manoeuvrability, enabling effective operation in complex maritime environments.

