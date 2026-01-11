Navy showcases missile and unmanned warfare capabilities in Arabian Sea exercise
Dubai: The Pakistan Navy has successfully test-fired a surface-to-air missile during a major naval exercise in the North Arabian Sea, demonstrating its growing conventional and unmanned warfare capabilities in line with evolving maritime combat doctrines, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise — witnessed by the Commander Pakistan Fleet — featured the live firing of the LY-80(N) surface-to-air missile from a vertical launching system at extended range, validating the long-range air defence capability of the Navy’s modern combat platforms.
“The LY-80(N) surface-to-air missile successfully engaged and neutralised an aerial target, demonstrating the Pakistan Navy’s robust and layered air defence posture,” Geo News quoted the ISPR as saying.
The exercise also highlighted the Navy’s increasing reliance on precision and unmanned strike systems. Loitering Munition (LM) was employed to engage and destroy designated surface targets, underscoring its effectiveness as a precision-strike weapon in contemporary naval warfare.
In addition, open-sea trials of an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) were conducted, confirming the platform’s high-speed performance, extreme manoeuvrability, precision navigation and resilience under challenging sea and weather conditions.
Air defence at sea: The Navy uses the LY-80(N) missile to shoot down aircraft and other aerial threats from warships.
Precision strikes: Loitering munitions can circle a target area and strike surface targets with high accuracy.
Unmanned vessels: Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) operate without crews, offering fast, stealthy and lower-risk options for patrol, interception and combat roles.
Long-range strike: The Taimoor weapon system allows Pakistan to hit land or sea targets from long distances, up to 600 km away.
Anti-ship capability: Pakistan has tested missiles designed to target enemy ships and coastal targets with advanced guidance systems.
What this shows: Pakistan is focusing on modern naval warfare — combining missiles, drones and unmanned platforms to protect its seas and deter threats.
“The trials validated the platform’s ability to combine high-speed performance with mission-critical durability,” the ISPR said, adding that the USV demonstrated “extreme manoeuvrability, precision navigation and weather resilience.”
The military said the USV offers a low-risk, high-impact capability, combining the stealth of a tactical interceptor with the operational flexibility required for modern maritime missions.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf commended the officers and sailors for their professionalism and operational competence during the exercise. He reaffirmed the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to ensuring the seaward defence of the country and safeguarding national maritime interests under all circumstances.
The latest trials follow a series of recent weapons tests by Pakistan’s armed forces. On January 3, the Pakistan Air Force successfully conducted a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, capable of accurately striking land and sea targets at ranges of up to 600 kilometres.
In November 2025, the Pakistan Navy also successfully test-fired an indigenously developed anti-ship ballistic missile from a naval platform. The missile is capable of engaging both sea and land targets with high accuracy and is equipped with advanced guidance technology and enhanced manoeuvrability, enabling effective operation in complex maritime environments.
