Watch: Pakistan Air Force successfully tests indigenous Taimoor cruise missile

State-of-the-art missile enhances operational flexibility, and technological self-reliance

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System
DGISPR

Dubai: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has successfully conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, marking a major milestone in the country’s aerospace and defence capabilities.

The Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile can strike land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometres, carrying a conventional warhead, according to statement by the statement issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan armed forces.

Low altitude

Equipped with advanced navigation and guidance systems, Taimoor is designed to fly at very low altitudes, allowing it to evade hostile air and missile defence systems. Its precision-strike capability significantly strengthens Pakistan’s conventional deterrence and boosts the operational flexibility of the PAF.

The launch was attended by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with scientists and engineers who played a pivotal role in the missile’s development.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, congratulated the entire team for their dedication, professional excellence, and contribution to national defence. He emphasised that such achievements underscore Pakistan’s commitment to technological self-sufficiency and maintaining a credible conventional deterrent in a complex regional security environment.

Milestone

The successful test follows a similar milestone by the Pakistan Navy, which last November tested an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile capable of engaging land and sea targets with advanced guidance and manoeuvrability. Together, these advancements highlight Pakistan’s growing defence self-reliance and technological maturity.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
