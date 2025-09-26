GOLD/FOREX
Trump hosts Pakistan PM, Army Chief amid warming US-Pakistan ties

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Dubai: President Donald Trump welcomed Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the White House on Thursday, marking a step in warming ties between the United States and the South Asian nation. The meeting, closed to the media, came amid a series of discussions on regional security and trade.

Sharif meets Trump on UNGA sidelines

Sharif was among top officials from eight Arab and Muslim countries meeting Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss strategies for ending the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Pakistani leader’s visit highlights renewed US-Pakistan engagement as Washington balances relations with India.

Trade ties and energy cooperation

Relations between the US and Pakistan have strengthened as Trump’s ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cooled, largely over India’s discounted Russian oil purchases. In July, the US and Pakistan reached a trade deal expected to boost development of Pakistan’s untapped oil reserves and lower tariffs for Islamabad.

Trump praises Pakistan’s leaders

Ahead of the White House talks, Trump hailed Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir as “very great guys,” noting their leadership amid tensions with India. Munir, who wields significant influence in Pakistan’s political and economic affairs, previously met Trump in June for a private lunch at the White House.

Media snapshots and public praise

Photos posted by the Pakistani government on X show Trump giving a thumbs-up alongside Sharif. Pakistani leaders have credited Trump with brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May, though India denies US involvement. Sharif has publicly endorsed Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his role in the regional talks.

Strategic reset in US-Pakistan ties

Pakistan’s security relationship with the US has fluctuated over the years, with military aid cuts and past drone strikes straining ties. Under Trump, analysts say a “reset” is underway, reflecting recognition of Pakistan’s geostrategic importance in South Asia and the Middle East.

Investment and oil development talks

Trump confirmed that the US is in discussions to help develop Pakistan’s oil reserves, with a US company expected to lead the project. Islamabad has also secured a reduced 19% tariff on US exports, lower than other South Asian countries, as part of ongoing trade discussions.

A shifting regional balance

Trump’s outreach to Pakistan comes as he applies tariffs on India and seeks to pressure Moscow over oil purchases. Observers say the meetings signal a realignment in US policy toward South Asia, balancing relations between India, Pakistan, and regional security interests.

