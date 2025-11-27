Shehbaz Sharif sets $1 billion trade target as Pakistan and Bahrain deepen economic ties

Islamabad offers additional skilled manpower as trade, investment ties grow
Dubai: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has outlined an ambitious plan to double Pakistan–Bahrain bilateral trade from the current $550 million to $1 billion within the next three years, signalling renewed economic engagement between the two nations.
The announcement came during the Prime Minister’s visit to Manama, where he held detailed talks with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Geo News reported.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz said the target was achievable with the support of the Pakistan–GCC Free Trade Agreement, now at an advanced stage of finalisation, and through recently eased visa requirements that are expected to facilitate business travel and investment flows.
He invited Bahraini investors to explore opportunities offered by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), particularly in food security, IT, construction, mining, healthcare, renewable energy, and tourism. He also proposed strengthening port-to-port connectivity between Karachi/Gwadar and Khalifa Bin Salman Port to improve trade logistics.
During the meeting, Shehbaz congratulated Bahrain on winning a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2026–27 term and expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work closely with Bahrain during its tenure. He also acknowledged Bahrain’s longstanding support for the Pakistani diaspora of more than 150,000 people and said Pakistan was prepared to provide additional skilled manpower as needed.
The statement said the two leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation in higher education, technical training, and digital governance, with Shehbaz welcoming Bahrain’s role in the development of King Hamad University for Nursing and Allied Medical Sciences in Islamabad. He also thanked Bahraini authorities for facilitating the release and repatriation of Pakistani nationals in recent months.
On the security front, the two sides agreed to expand collaboration in defence training, cybersecurity, logistics, defence production and information sharing. The discussions also touched on regional developments, including the situation in Gaza. Both leaders agreed that peace and stability for the people of Gaza were long overdue after decades of conflict.
Later, King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa received Shehbaz and reaffirmed the strong and historic foundation of Pakistan–Bahrain relations.
Shehbaz thanked the King for Bahrain’s warm hospitality and continued goodwill toward Pakistan. He praised the King’s leadership in promoting peace, tolerance, and coexistence in the region. During the meeting, the King conferred upon Shehbaz the Order of Bahrain (First Class), the highest award the Kingdom bestows on visiting heads of government.
The two leaders reviewed progress in political, economic, defence, and cultural cooperation and agreed to intensify efforts to deepen ties based on shared faith, mutual respect and common strategic interests. Shehbaz also expressed appreciation for Bahrain’s solidarity following the recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan.
Both sides concluded the discussions with optimism that the visit would translate into tangible outcomes and further reinforce the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and Bahrain. The King later hosted a banquet in honour of the Prime Minister and the Pakistani delegation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox