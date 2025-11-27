Shehbaz Sharif sets $1 billion trade target as Pakistan and Bahrain deepen economic ties

Dubai: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has outlined an ambitious plan to double Pakistan–Bahrain bilateral trade from the current $550 million to $1 billion within the next three years, signalling renewed economic engagement between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz said the target was achievable with the support of the Pakistan–GCC Free Trade Agreement, now at an advanced stage of finalisation, and through recently eased visa requirements that are expected to facilitate business travel and investment flows.

He invited Bahraini investors to explore opportunities offered by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), particularly in food security, IT, construction, mining, healthcare, renewable energy, and tourism. He also proposed strengthening port-to-port connectivity between Karachi/Gwadar and Khalifa Bin Salman Port to improve trade logistics.

During the meeting, Shehbaz congratulated Bahrain on winning a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2026–27 term and expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work closely with Bahrain during its tenure. He also acknowledged Bahrain’s longstanding support for the Pakistani diaspora of more than 150,000 people and said Pakistan was prepared to provide additional skilled manpower as needed.

The statement said the two leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation in higher education, technical training, and digital governance, with Shehbaz welcoming Bahrain’s role in the development of King Hamad University for Nursing and Allied Medical Sciences in Islamabad. He also thanked Bahraini authorities for facilitating the release and repatriation of Pakistani nationals in recent months.

On the security front, the two sides agreed to expand collaboration in defence training, cybersecurity, logistics, defence production and information sharing. The discussions also touched on regional developments, including the situation in Gaza. Both leaders agreed that peace and stability for the people of Gaza were long overdue after decades of conflict.

Shehbaz thanked the King for Bahrain’s warm hospitality and continued goodwill toward Pakistan. He praised the King’s leadership in promoting peace, tolerance, and coexistence in the region. During the meeting, the King conferred upon Shehbaz the Order of Bahrain (First Class), the highest award the Kingdom bestows on visiting heads of government.

The two leaders reviewed progress in political, economic, defence, and cultural cooperation and agreed to intensify efforts to deepen ties based on shared faith, mutual respect and common strategic interests. Shehbaz also expressed appreciation for Bahrain’s solidarity following the recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

Both sides concluded the discussions with optimism that the visit would translate into tangible outcomes and further reinforce the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and Bahrain. The King later hosted a banquet in honour of the Prime Minister and the Pakistani delegation.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.