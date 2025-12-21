GOLD/FOREX
UAE-Bahrain ties honoured: Al Areen Reserve renamed after Sheikh Mohamed

The move recognises his role in strengthening ties between the two nations

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain
His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain

On UAE’s 54th Union Day, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain ordered that Al Areen Wildlife Reserve be renamed Mohammed bin Zayed Nature Reserve, in honour of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The move recognises his role in strengthening ties between the two nations and his enduring goodwill toward Bahrain.

Established in 1976, Al Areen Wildlife Reserve spans 4 sq km and serves as a sanctuary for Arabian wildlife, including the Bahraini and Arabian oryx.

The park combines conservation efforts with a visitor-friendly zoological section showcasing native and international species.

Visitor and conservation highlights

  • Houses rare and endangered species from Bahrain, Africa, and South Asia.

  • In 2010, the park welcomed 140,436 visitors, a sevenfold increase from 2000.

  • Functions as both a protected natural reserve and zoological park.

The renaming reflects Bahrain’s appreciation for Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s leadership and the historical fraternal ties between the UAE and Bahrain.

Related Topics:
UAEBahrain

