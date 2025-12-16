UAE leaders congratulate Bahrain on National Day

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed hail enduring ties and shared Gulf partnership
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Bahrain on the country's national day, which falls on December 16
On his X account, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Congratulations to my brother King Hamad bin Isa and the people of Bahrain on their country’s National Day. On this special occasion, we celebrate the enduring bonds of friendship between the UAE and Bahrain and look forward to strengthening our ties to promote ongoing progress and prosperity for our nations, our peoples, and the region.”
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also shared messages congratulating the Bahraini leader, wishing him and his people "security, safety, and prosperity".
Taking to X, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Congratulations to my brother, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and to the brotherly people of Bahrain on the occasion of their glorious National Day. We pray that God continues to bless Bahrain with lasting security, stability, and prosperity, and grants its people continued progress and success.
“Bahrain will always remain close to our hearts, a symbol of enduring affection and a partner in a shared destiny,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
The UAE is joining Bahrain in celebrating its National Day, which falls on 16th December, underscoring the close fraternal bonds and strategic partnership between the two countries and their peoples.
The UAE is hosting a series of special events and shows, reflecting the leadership’s and people’s shared celebration with Bahrain.
Relations between the UAE and Bahrain are rooted in long-standing historical ties and continue to deepen based on shared principles and visions, reinforced by kinship and common customs.
The robust relationship serves as a key pillar for Gulf unity, security, and stability, underpinned by the two countries’ political and strategic weight and their role as regional models in sustainable development.
A major milestone in bilateral relations came in 2000 with the establishment of the UAE–Bahrain Joint Higher Committee, which has since driven cooperation across political, military, economic, investment and cultural sectors, supporting joint Gulf action.
The committee’s meetings regularly yield agreements to strengthen bilateral ties. Its 12th session, held in November 2024, saw the signing of memoranda of understanding covering civil aviation, financial and economic policy exchange, competitiveness, government training and a tourism cooperation programme.
Economic and trade relations continue to record steady growth. The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with Bahrain reached Dh24.5 billion in the first nine months of this year, a 2 percent growth compared to the same period in 2024, and a 35.4 percent increase from 2023. Total non-oil trade in 2024 exceeded Dh34.1 billion.
The UAE is Bahrain's second-largest global trading partner, accounting for 10.4 percent of its total trade last year.
The two countries have signed numerous economic agreements and memoranda of understanding, including cooperation in peaceful space exploration, agriculture and marine resources, and renewable energy projects between Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Environment and Masdar. Cultural ties have also been strengthened through agreements aimed at preserving shared heritage, including UAE-backed restoration projects in Bahrain.
As the UAE joins Bahrain in celebrating the occasion, the kingdom continues to advance steadily, achieving national milestones, launching ambitious development initiatives and ranking highly in global competitiveness indicators.
Bahrain has made notable progress in its development plans, maintaining a resilient national economy supported by the rapid expansion of non-oil sectors, including financial services, FinTech, tourism and logistics. Gross domestic product grew 2.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, driven by a 3.5 percent increase in non-oil activities, according to the Quarterly Economic Report.
Rating agency S&P has maintained a stable outlook for Bahrain’s economy, citing its capacity to advance reform programmes and enhance fiscal sustainability, reflecting the strength and flexibility of its economic policies.
Bahrain continues to develop sectors critical to economic transformation by investing in value-added industries, accelerating digital transformation and empowering national talent, while benefiting from financial and economic integration within the GCC, which supports stability and broadens development prospects.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox