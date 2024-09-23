“United by deeply rooted bonds of friendship, our countries share a vision for the progress and prosperity of people throughout the region, and together we look to the future with ambition and confidence,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also took to his X account to congratulate the Kingdom’s King, Crown Prince, and people on the occasion.

“We congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people, its King, and its loyal Crown Prince on their National Day. Wishing the Kingdom continued goodness, glory, and honour, along with safety and security. May God perpetuate our love, brotherhood, and deeply rooted relations, and may both nations and peoples continue a path of prosperity, development, with stability.”

Unique model

The fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are a unique model, given their depth, complementarity and a rich history of collaboration across all fields.

The UAE’s participation in the Kingdom’s celebrations emphasises the special and strong ties between the leadership and people of both fraternal nations. These relations have become a genuine foundation for Gulf, Arab, and regional cooperation, and a key pillar for stability, growth and prosperity in the region.

The bilateral relations between the two countries were enhanced by the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and expanded to a comprehensive partnership under the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The current leadership of the two countries, led by President Sheikh Mohamed, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, continues to enhance these relations to the highest levels.