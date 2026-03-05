GOLD/FOREX
UISG urges global moment of prayer amid rising tensions

Live online on March 6, inviting all people of goodwill to join the solidarity effort

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
The gathering is open to the faithful, representatives of civil society, and people of every faith and of goodwill
Facebook / UISG International Union of Superiors General

Dubai: The International Union of Superiors General (UISG), representing more than 1,900 congregations of consecrated women religious across six continents, has called for a global moment of “prayer, fasting, and action for an unarmed and disarming peace” on Friday, March 6.

The initiative is set to begin at 3.30pm in Rome (CET), which is 6.30pm in Dubai (GST), and will be livestreamed to make it accessible worldwide. This, as several countries currently face escalating violence and war.

‘We cannot remain silent’

In a statement, Sr. Roxanne Schares, SSND, executive secretary of UISG, has noted that the call reflects the deep concern of women religious serving in some of the most vulnerable communities worldwide.

“As consecrated women religious, present in the most fragile contexts of society and close to those who suffer, we cannot remain silent in the face of a spiral of destruction that undermines human dignity and jeopardises the future of new generations,” said Schares.

UISG members are often present in what the organisation has described as “existential” areas. Many work closely with refugees, the wounded, and families that are devastated by strikes.

Moreover, the group has highlighted that their daily experiences show that “peace is not an abstraction, but a fundamental human need denied to millions.”

How to join

The initiative is not limited to Catholic communities. The organisation has extended the invitation to “all people of goodwill,” regardless of nationality or faith.

The move is expected to bring together religious communities from every continent in a shared appeal for peace.

For UAE residents who wish to participate, the global prayer will be streamed at UISG’s YouTube channel, offering an opportunity to join an act of solidarity amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

