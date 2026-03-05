UISG urges global moment of prayer amid rising tensions

Live online on March 6, inviting all people of goodwill to join the solidarity effort
Dubai: The International Union of Superiors General (UISG), representing more than 1,900 congregations of consecrated women religious across six continents, has called for a global moment of “prayer, fasting, and action for an unarmed and disarming peace” on Friday, March 6.
The initiative is set to begin at 3.30pm in Rome (CET), which is 6.30pm in Dubai (GST), and will be livestreamed to make it accessible worldwide. This, as several countries currently face escalating violence and war.
In a statement, Sr. Roxanne Schares, SSND, executive secretary of UISG, has noted that the call reflects the deep concern of women religious serving in some of the most vulnerable communities worldwide.
“As consecrated women religious, present in the most fragile contexts of society and close to those who suffer, we cannot remain silent in the face of a spiral of destruction that undermines human dignity and jeopardises the future of new generations,” said Schares.
UISG members are often present in what the organisation has described as “existential” areas. Many work closely with refugees, the wounded, and families that are devastated by strikes.
Moreover, the group has highlighted that their daily experiences show that “peace is not an abstraction, but a fundamental human need denied to millions.”
The initiative is not limited to Catholic communities. The organisation has extended the invitation to “all people of goodwill,” regardless of nationality or faith.
The move is expected to bring together religious communities from every continent in a shared appeal for peace.
For UAE residents who wish to participate, the global prayer will be streamed at UISG’s YouTube channel, offering an opportunity to join an act of solidarity amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.
