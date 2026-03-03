We are safe: Expats commend UAE leadership in uncertain times

Residents express trust in UAE’s measures to safeguard the nation
Dubai: For many expatriates who have built their lives in the UAE, the past few days have been a reminder of how quickly normalcy can shift, but also of why they continue to feel safe in the country they call their second home.
Despite the rising tensions in the wider region, following the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, residents across the Emirates have expressed a mix of concern but confidence with the nation’s capability to protect.
Gulf News has spoken to different expats as they laud the UAE's efforts in keeping everyone safe.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Erwin Gutierrez, a Filipino expat who has lived in the UAE for two decades, has noted that the recent developments have felt concerning but is not something that the country cannot handle.
“Since moving to the UAE 20 years ago, this country has truly become my home. I have gained confidence in the way its leadership protects the safety of its people,” Gutierrez told Gulf News.
He has highlighted that the UAE is always ahead and prioritises the welfare of all its citizens.
“This current crisis has further strengthened my confidence, allowing me to experience firsthand how the government responds to external threats. For the first time, I saw the modern air defence system in action, effectively protecting us.”
Moreover, Gutierrez has expressed his gratitude to the UAE command for its efforts in keeping peace and stability.
“Yes, there may be worry, but there is also calm knowing that people in authority are working tirelessly to keep us safe.”
Basudev Das, a Nepali expat who has worked in the UAE for 10 years, has shared that like many residents, it is normal to feel anxious in these kinds of situations. What makes it different this time, is being in a country that is built to withstand any crisis.
“While I haven’t experienced any direct impact, such developments naturally create uncertainty and remind us how important peace and stability are,” said Das.
“The UAE has truly become my home. I feel safe and protected here because of the country’s strong security and its leadership’s commitment to the residents’ well-being.”
Ismayil Neelngodan, an Indian expat who has been in the UAE for 21 years, has cited that the atmosphere in the Emirates continues to reflect unity and hope.
“I believed in this country’s government so I don’t feel any tension. I have been here for decades and I feel protected because those in power are very reliable,” told Neelngodan.
“Those in command are truly helpful and that gives me and the others an essence of hope.”
Sharing the same sentiment is Abdallah Awadh, a Kenyan expat who has resided in the UAE for 15 years.
“Looking out, I see people walking with calmness as usual. At work, it is the same, normal duties that we have to carry out,” described Awadh.
“I thank the UAE leadership and its military for protecting us.”
Michael Macasero Santome, a hotel worker based in the emirate of Ras Al Khaima, has mentioned that uncertainty often triggers a very human reaction such as the thought of “maybe I should go back to my home country.”
However, he has stressed the importance of calmness and trust in such circumstances.
“Fear spreads faster than facts. Governments in countries like the UAE take security very seriously and not every sound or rumor means immediate danger. Panic decisions can sometimes create more stress than the situation itself,” stated Santome.
He has further encouraged others to stay informed, be prepared, maintain communication with family, and lean on community support.
“I still feel protected because the UAE has strong security systems, strict laws, and well-organized operations. Although it is scary, we are safe, and that experience has deepened my gratitude and connection to this country.”
As the fighting remains unresolved, residents have emphasised that the spirit of Ramadan continues to shine across the Emirates.
For Shwe Wutt Hmone, a Dubai-based accountant hailing from Myanmar, difficult times often strengthen faith.
“Even with what’s happening in the region, Ramadan still feels peaceful and strong. People are praying, sharing iftar, and supporting each other, keeping the spirit of unity and faith alive,” explained Hmone.
For the millions of expatriates in the Middle East, the UAE’s sense of order, leadership, and stability continue to provide reassurance as the region navigates uncertain times.