UAE responds to Iranian missiles and drones, residents alerted safe

Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations
UAE residents have received a mobile alert from the Ministry of Defence confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe, following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.
The message, sent across the UAE, thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.
"Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious, take the necessary precautions, and follow official instructions," the alert read.
Authorities urged residents to stay vigilant, follow safety guidance, and monitor official channels for any updates.
Earlier in the day, the ministry that UAE air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran amid ongoing regional hostilities. Officials clarified that the alert sounds heard by residents were triggered by these interception operations.
The UAE continues to closely monitor the situation, coordinate defensive measures, and ensure the protection of residents and critical infrastructure.
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.
Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.
Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.
Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates
The UAE has updated its National Early Warning System (NEWS) to improve public safety during emergencies, including natural disasters, civil threats, or missile and drone attacks.
Key features of the new system:
Alert types: Uses audible tones (high-pitched for alerts, standard for end-of-alert) and mobile notifications via official apps and SMS.
Time-based sounds:
9:00 am – 10:30 pm: High tone signals an alert; standard tone signals its end
10:30 pm – 9:00 am: Standard tone used for both alert and conclusion
Purpose: Quickly warn residents during emergencies and national security threats.
Recent updates: Sound patterns have been adjusted to reduce confusion, especially during defence operations linked to regional threats from Iran.
Authorities urge residents to follow verified government updates, stay in safe locations, and remain alert when alerts are issued.