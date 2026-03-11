Standard Chartered responds to reports of evacuations at its Dubai offices

Dubai: Standard Chartered said its operations in Dubai and across the Middle East are continuing under work-from-home arrangements, clarifying recent international media reports about its offices in the emirate.

“At Standard Chartered, our focus is the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues. With this in mind, we are maintaining normal service under work-from-home arrangements in the Middle East,” the bank said.

Standard Chartered said the UAE and the wider Middle East remain an important part of its global network as it continues to support clients across the region.

HSBC chief executive Georges Elhedery said earlier this week the bank’s outlook for the Gulf Cooperation Council economies remains unchanged. “Our conviction in the GCC’s fundamentals and its future is unchanged,” Elhedery said.

A report by Reuters said some financial institutions have asked staff in Dubai to work remotely while monitoring regional developments, with Citigroup instructing employees in its Dubai offices to work from home until further notice and staff at Goldman Sachs across the region also working remotely.

Dubai hosts regional operations for many global banks, particularly in the Dubai International Financial Centre. The emirate has become a key financial hub for international lenders including JPMorgan Chase and HSBC.

“While we continue to monitor developments closely, the UAE and our other Middle East markets remain an important part of our global network, through which we continue to support clients navigating a complex and fast-moving environment.”

Britain’s Standard Chartered, which has a large presence in the UAE, said it continues to monitor developments while maintaining support for clients across the region.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.