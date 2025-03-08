‘Feed Hope This Ramadan’ campaign lets residents provide 80 meals for Dh100
Dubai: Following the success of the previous year's initiative, Gulf News has renewed its partnership with UAE Food Bank to support the underprivileged during Ramadan. The ‘Feed Hope This Ramadan’ campaign has been approved by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).
Running throughout the month, the campaign invites residents to donate generously to ensure that food reaches those who need it most.
Every Dh100 donated will provide essential groceries for 80 meals during this fasting month.
Coinciding with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family', this collaborative effort offers an opportunity for everyone to spread festive cheer and make a meaningful difference in the lives of many.
People from all walks of life are urged to contribute to this noble cause.
To donate, the bank details are:
Bank name: RAK Bank
Branch: Main Branch Dubai
Account name: AL NISR PUBLISHING LLC
Account #: 0012254802061
IBAN: AE73 0400 0000 1225 4802 061
SWIFT code: NRAKAEAK
IACAD reference number for the request to hold the charitable event: RHCE-005481