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UAE banking services not interrupted after evacuations, branch closures: Citibank

Bank clarifies on 'decision to evacuate 3 buildings, temporarily close some UAE branches'

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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A Citibank Branch
A Citibank Branch

Dubai: Citibank said its operations in the UAE continue without interruption after the bank evacuated several buildings and temporarily closed some branches as a safety precaution.

In a statement to Gulf News on Saturday, the bank said the measures were taken to prioritise employee safety while maintaining services for clients.

“Citibank N.A. UAE continues to serve clients without interruption. The decision to evacuate three of our buildings and to temporarily close some branches in the UAE is consistent with our commitment to prioritize the safety of our colleagues.”

The bank said all employees had been accounted for. “All colleagues are accounted for and are safe, and we are continuing to serve our clients.”

Citi added that the UAE remains an important market within its international operations. “Citi has maintained a continuous presence in the UAE for over six decades, recognizing its integral role in our global network.”

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Confidence in UAE

The bank also expressed confidence in the region’s economic resilience and the UAE’s leadership response to the situation.

“We have strong confidence in the resilience and sophistication of regional economies, and the effectiveness and agility of UAE leadership in response to the situation. As a trusted partner, we leverage our global expertise to enhance clients' operational resilience throughout these unprecedented times.”

Dubai hosts regional offices for many international banks, particularly in the Dubai International Financial Centre, including JPMorgan Chase, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

HSBC chief executive Georges Elhedery said earlier this week the bank’s outlook for Gulf Cooperation Council economies remains unchanged. “Our conviction in the GCC’s fundamentals and its future is unchanged,” Elhedery said.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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