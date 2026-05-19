From Dh40 to CEO: The remarkable UAE journey of Ali Al Najjar

More than two decades later, the young man who once slept on a mattress in a cramped room now leads Al Ansari Exchange as CEO, overseeing around 4,200 employees and 287 branches across the UAE.

What he did have was belief that the UAE was home, belief that hard work changes lives, and belief that discipline can carry a person further than talent alone.

Dubai: Born in Abu Dhabi, forced to leave the UAE as a child, and returning years later on a bus from Jordan with almost nothing in his pocket, Ali Al Najjar transformed hardship into one of the UAE’s most inspiring corporate success stories.

“I came back to the UAE in 2002 with around Dh250 in total. After paying for the bus ticket from Amman to Abu Dhabi, I was left with almost nothing. But I always believed this country was home,” Al Najjar recalled sitting in his plush office in Dubai.

His rise from cashier to chief executive is not simply a corporate success story. It is the story of sacrifice, consistency and the opportunities the UAE can create for people willing to work harder than everyone else.

“I was born and raised in the UAE, so leaving was emotionally difficult. But I learnt early that circumstances may change while your goals stay the same,” he said.

That emotional connection with the UAE began long before his career. His father arrived in the UAE in 1969 and helped establish customs operations in the Al Sila area before later moving to Abu Dhabi. Born in the capital in 1980, Al Najjar spent his childhood growing up in a rapidly developing nation that would eventually shape his future.

Then chance intervened. While waiting outside an exchange house in Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Street for an interview, he met an old friend working at Al Ansari Exchange. The friend spoke passionately about the company, its culture and its chairman, saying the organisation respected dedication and hard work.

“When I arrived, I had only Dh40 left. But sometimes all you really need is determination and the willingness to keep moving forward,” he said.

“I always believed that when you are given a job, you should think like an owner, not like an employee,” he said.

Instead of limiting himself to his assigned duties, Al Najjar stayed after working hours to learn from other teams and understand every aspect of the business.

He lived in a tiny room where even a bed would not fit. He slept on a mattress beside the door with only a pillow and blanket.

“Success is not about where you start. It is about how determined you are to keep moving forward,” he concluded.

Today, as CEO, Al Najjar still believes leaders should remain connected to employees on the front lines. “The ideal place for a CEO is in the middle. You cannot lead people if you do not understand what they experience every day,” he explained.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, his leadership was tested like never before. As COO, he helped steer the organisation through uncertainty while ensuring no employee lost their job.

But despite the titles, Al Najjar says the core lesson behind his success never changed. “I don’t believe in luck. I believe in hard work, consistency and discipline,” he asserted.

In 2010, after meeting Rashed Al Ansari who is now Group Chief Executive Officer and a Board Member of Al Ansari Financial Services, he was promoted to Head of Business Development and Manager of Operations, marking his transition into senior leadership.

As one of only two area managers in the organisation at the time, he was responsible for multiple branches across Dubai, each serving different customer communities and facing unique operational challenges.

The chairman questioned him extensively about customer behaviour, market conditions, operations and branch performance. Al Najjar answered confidently, outlining the changes he had implemented and the opportunities he saw for growth.

In 2005, he received his first major leadership opportunity when he was promoted to branch manager at Ansar Mall branch, an underperforming branch facing operational and performance issues. He worked tirelessly to restructure operations, motivate staff and improve accountability.

“Discipline changed my life. Success cannot depend on your mood. Whether you feel like it or not, you must show up and deliver,” he said.

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