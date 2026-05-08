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Space42 says Thuraya-4 advancing satellite communications into integrated operational platform

Thuraya-4 shifts satellite links from backup to core lifeline for critical sectors

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Space42 says Thuraya-4 advancing satellite communications into integrated operational platform

ABU DHABI: Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services - Space42, said Thuraya-4 is supporting the transformation of satellite communications from a backup solution into an integrated operational platform for vital sectors, enabling secure and instant connectivity for maritime vessels, energy operations in remote areas, aviation networks and field teams.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of 'Make it in the Emirates 2026', Al Hashemi said secure and resilient communications have become essential to operational continuity in complex environments, connecting assets, teams, systems and decision-making centres across critical sectors.

He added that sectors including national security, energy, maritime services, aviation, relief operations and healthcare increasingly rely on uninterrupted connectivity to support decision-making and continuity, particularly in remote areas or where terrestrial infrastructure is limited.

Al Hashemi said satellite communications become even more critical during crises and natural disasters, when terrestrial networks may be disrupted and satellites provide an independent layer that keeps response teams, government entities and critical sectors connected.

Ecosystem

He noted that Space42 is translating this concept into operational solutions through an integrated communications ecosystem combining satellite assets, terrestrial infrastructure, local partnerships and operational products tailored to users in critical sectors.

Al Hashemi said Thuraya-4 entering commercial readiness marks an important milestone, noting that Space42 announced in November 2025 the global availability of the Thuraya-4 next-generation mobile satellite communications system, providing secure and reliable connectivity across more than 100 countries in Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, while supporting 16 new products for government and enterprise customers.

He added that Thuraya-4’s compatibility with Internet of Things (IoT) applications and Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity makes satellite communications more integrated into everyday use and better positioned to serve governments and businesses.

Scalable solutions in mobile satellite services

On the company’s competitive advantage, Al Hashemi said Space42 combines operational expertise, sovereign capabilities, satellite infrastructure and strategic partnerships that enable scalable solutions, supported by decades of experience through Thuraya in mobile satellite communications services.

He added that Space42’s priorities include expanding satellite communications capabilities for government, enterprise, maritime, aviation, energy and field operations applications, while developing shared infrastructure models through Equatys and expanding D2D and IoT connectivity.

Al Hashemi affirmed that partnerships with licensed telecommunications providers in the UAE remain a strategic priority to ensure seamless and secure integration between terrestrial and satellite networks in line with regulatory, security and privacy requirements.

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