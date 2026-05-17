Abu Dhabi’s ISNR 2026 launches five major events and two new platforms

ISNR 2026 unveils new AI, cyber and fire safety platforms in Abu Dhabi
The International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026), the biennial event dedicated to the national security and civil defence sectors, has announced the launch of five new flagship events as part of its ninth and largest edition to date, set to take place from May 19 to 21 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
The move reflects the exhibition’s significant expansion into areas including technology, emergency response services, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions.
ISNR 2026 will be held from May 19 to 21, featuring the participation of 253 companies from 37 countries, including nine countries participating for the first time. Spanning 28,000 square metres, the exhibition has recorded 17% growth in exhibition space and a 19% increase in exhibitors compared to the previous edition. The event will also witness the launch of six new initiatives, most notably the Abu Dhabi Global Forum for Sustainable Security, the AI Security Forum, and a dedicated hackathon.
Now in its ninth edition, ISNR serves as a platform for international collaboration, knowledge exchange, and expertise sharing, bringing together government entities, law enforcement agencies, and industry experts to address emerging security challenges and strengthen national security capabilities.
ISNR 2026 will mark the debut of the “AI Security Forum”, a high-level strategic platform bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, technology solution providers, and AI experts over three days.
The forum aims to highlight the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in enhancing national security, cyber defence, law enforcement, and the protection of critical infrastructure. It will also provide an interactive space for cross-sector collaboration as AI continues to reshape the global security landscape.
The event will also launch the “Code Breaker” Hackathon, a competition in which participants will engage in simulated real-world cybersecurity scenarios, underscoring the importance of digital protection systems as the first line of defence for securing modern infrastructure. The hackathon will offer practical insights into evolving threats and advanced cybersecurity innovations.
ISNR 2026 will also introduce the “Fire Hub” platform, spotlighting the latest vehicles, technologies, and equipment from leading manufacturers and suppliers in the fire safety sector. The platform will bring together stakeholders from the civil defence and firefighting industries, including emergency response specialists, while offering decision-makers the opportunity to explore the latest innovations shaping modern firefighting and rescue capabilities.
This year’s event will also feature a K9 agility demonstration, an interactive showcase highlighting the fitness, precision, and operational readiness of police dog units. Visitors will gain close insight into the vital role these trained units play in policing, customs, and national security operations.
The demonstration will bring together specialised teams from the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police, the International K9 Academy, and the Jordan Police K9 Unit, highlighting the latest advancements in K9 operational capabilities and training methods.
As part of the new accompanying activities, the “ISNR Fitness Championship” will be organised by ADNEC Group and Oxygen Gym in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior. The championship aims to highlight the high level of physical fitness required for frontline personnel working in emergency response and security sectors.
Competitors will be challenged to complete intensive obstacle courses inspired by CrossFit-style training, designed to test physical strength, endurance, coordination, and teamwork through realistic operational scenarios simulating the demanding environments faced in rescue and firefighting operations. The competition will underscore the importance of physical and mental preparedness in enhancing the operational efficiency of security and emergency response teams.
Alongside these new events, ISNR 2026 will introduce two major specialized platforms. The first is the “Cybersecurity Platform”, organized in collaboration with the UAE Cybersecurity Council, showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in cybersecurity and digital protection. The platform will highlight the role of advanced technologies in strengthening cyber resilience across government entities and critical sectors, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to building a secure and advanced digital infrastructure.
The 2026 edition will also feature the “Official Delegations Lounge”, a high-level platform bringing together government officials, policymakers, and industry leaders to exchange insights, hold strategic discussions, and build impactful partnerships.
The ninth and largest edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) will officially open on May 19, 2026, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
Theme: “Striving Today to Secure Tomorrow”
A global security event: Hosted in Abu Dhabi, recognised as the world’s safest city, the exhibition brings together leading international institutions and companies to discuss security challenges and develop future-ready solutions.
This edition will introduce five major new events, including:
AI Security Forum: Exploring the integration of advanced technologies into security operations.
Fire Hub: A specialised platform showcasing the latest firefighting vehicles, equipment, and technologies.
Code Breaker Hackathon: A technology competition aimed at discovering talent and expertise in cybersecurity and digital security fields.