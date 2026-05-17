Abu Dhabi’s ISNR 2026 launches five major events and two new platforms

ISNR 2026 will be held from May 19 to 21, featuring the participation of 253 companies from 37 countries, including nine countries participating for the first time. Spanning 28,000 square metres, the exhibition has recorded 17% growth in exhibition space and a 19% increase in exhibitors compared to the previous edition. The event will also witness the launch of six new initiatives, most notably the Abu Dhabi Global Forum for Sustainable Security, the AI Security Forum, and a dedicated hackathon.