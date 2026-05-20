AI technologies, smart patrols and policing innovations unveiled in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Dubai Police showcased its latest smart security technologies and future policing initiatives at the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026) in Abu Dhabi, with Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri highlighting the force’s focus on artificial intelligence, innovation and advanced policing systems.
Lieutenant General Al Marri toured the Dubai Police stand at the ninth edition of ISNR 2026, held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs; Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, Assistant Commandant for Academy and Training Affairs; as well as several department directors, officers and specialists.
During the visit, Lieutenant General Al Marri said Dubai Police’s participation reflects the UAE leadership’s vision to strengthen the country’s position as a global model for security, stability and future readiness. He noted that Dubai Police continues to develop its security system through smart solutions and advanced technologies aimed at enhancing policing efficiency and improving quality of life.
He added that investing in innovation, artificial intelligence and modern technology has become essential to shaping the future of security and addressing rapidly evolving challenges in line with international standards.
Lieutenant General Al Marri also stressed that participation in ISNR 2026 supports Dubai Police’s efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships and exchange expertise with security institutions and specialised entities worldwide, contributing to sustainable development and reinforcing safety and security systems.
During the tour, officials reviewed several Dubai Police services and projects, including the Traffic Safety Platform, an electronic awareness initiative designed to improve road safety awareness among pedestrians, drivers and school students. The platform aims to educate the public on traffic regulations and encourage compliance with road safety laws.
Lieutenant General Al Marri was also briefed on the M01 autonomous patrol vehicle, a next-generation self-driving security patrol designed for surveillance and rapid response operations. The vehicle is equipped with advanced sensors, radars and 360-degree cameras, allowing it to manoeuvre efficiently in urban areas and on open roads. Dubai Police said the autonomous patrol forms part of its broader strategy to develop smart security systems and enhance operational efficiency.
The Commander-in-Chief also reviewed preparations for major Dubai Police events, including the upcoming World Police Summit, scheduled to take place from November 16 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The summit will bring together police leaders, security experts and decision-makers from around the world to discuss emerging security challenges, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and combating organised crime.
In addition, Lieutenant General Al Marri received an update on preparations for the UAE SWAT Challenge, one of the world’s leading tactical team competitions. The annual event brings together elite units from across the globe to exchange expertise, explore the latest rapid intervention practices and assess operational readiness in handling different security scenarios.