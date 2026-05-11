Future-focused retreat explores AI, innovation and security in remote areas
Dubai: Dubai Police have launched a specialised foresight retreat to develop future-ready policing solutions for rural and desert regions, with a strong focus on innovation, advanced technologies, and improving security services in remote communities.
The retreat, titled “The Future of Security Work in Rural and Desert Areas”, was held at the Dubai Police Officers Club and brought together senior officers and officials from across the force to discuss emerging security challenges and the future of policing in remote environments.
Among those attending were Brigadier Dr Hamdan Al Ghassiya, Director of the Centre for Future Foresight; Brigadier Saeed Hilal Mohammad Al Khayyeli, Director of Al Faqa’a Police Station; Brigadier Dr Mubarak Saeed BuNawas Al Ketbi, Director of Lehbab Police Station; alongside officers from various police stations.
Brigadier Al Khayyeli said the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and the ruler of Dubai has made innovation and future foresight key pillars in strengthening Dubai’s global leadership across all sectors, including policing.
He said Dubai continues to set international benchmarks through innovative approaches that enhance services, improve community wellbeing, and reinforce security and safety.
Brigadier Al Ghassiya highlighted the role of the Centre for Future Foresight in supporting the continuous development of policing systems through regular foresight sessions organised in cooperation with the General Department of Police Stations, represented by Lehbab and Al Faqa’a police stations.
He explained that the retreat explored both the scientific and operational aspects of policing in rural and desert areas, while also focusing on preparing officers to anticipate future challenges and adapt to rapid developments that may impact policing operations and long-term sustainability.
Brigadier Al Ketbi described the retreat as part of Dubai Police’s commitment to embedding future thinking into security work and creating innovative solutions that enhance policing efficiency.
He added that the event provided an important platform for exchanging ideas, discussing proposals, and strengthening cooperation between departments and sectors within Dubai Police.
The retreat featured discussions on the future of police stations serving rural and desert communities, reducing bureaucracy, introducing innovative institutional practices, reviewing the Rural Areas 2040 foresight vision, studying international policing experiences in remote regions, and identifying future security challenges facing rural environments.