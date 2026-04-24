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From Jebel Jais to Hatta: Best outdoor adventures in the UAE

A guide to hiking, diving and desert adventures across the UAE’s diverse landscapes

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Where to hike, camp, cycle and dive across the UAE’s most scenic adventure destinations
Where to hike, camp, cycle and dive across the UAE’s most scenic adventure destinations
visitsharjah.com

Dubai: The UAE is often associated with luxury cities, but beyond the skyline lies a surprisingly diverse adventure landscape, rugged mountains, seasonal wadis, vast deserts, and mountain dams.

What makes it different is how within a two-hour drive, the environment can move from sea level humidity to cool mountain air, or from urban city vibes to complete desert silence.

Here are a selection of some of the UAE’s most exciting adventure tourism spots, ranging from mountain trails and desert dunes to coastal dive sites.

1. Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah)

What: The UAE’s tallest mountain at 1,934m, known for its dramatic switchback roads and adventure infrastructure.

What visitors can do:

  • Ridge and summit hiking routes (varying difficulty)

  • Viewing platforms for sunrise and sunset

  • Multi-hour trekking trails for experienced hikers

  • World’s longest zipline (Jebel Jais Flight)

  • Overnight camping in designated zones (self-supported)

Typical cost range:

  • Hiking: free (guided hikes optional)

  • Zipline: Dh250–350+

  • Camping: free but requires full gear setup

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2. Hatta (Dubai border, Hajar Mountains)

What: On the Dubai–Oman border it is a mountain enclave known for outdoor sports and water-based adventure.

What visitors do:

  • Kayaking and paddle boarding at Hatta Dam

  • Marked mountain hiking trails (short loops to full-day routes)

  • Mountain biking trails across desert foothills

  • Adventure park activities (ziplining, obstacle courses)

Typical cost range:

  • Kayaking: Dh80–150 per session

  • Trail access: free

  • Adventure packages: Dh50–200 depending on activity

3. Wadi Shawka (Ras Al Khaimah)

What: A natural wadi in the Hajar Mountains with rocky trails, seasonal water pools, and dam views.

What you can do:

  • 7km loop hiking trail (can be shortened)

  • Ridge walking and scrambling sections

  • Swimming in seasonal pools

  • Camping in open desert-wadi zones

Typical cost range:

  • Free (no formal entry fees)

  • Camping also free but fully self-supported

4. Desert Conservation Reserve / Dubai Desert Safari Zones

What: Protected desert ecosystems used for guided safaris and eco-adventures. These experiences are designed to balance tourism with environmental protection, which is why most access is guided rather than independent.

What you can do:

  • Dune bashing in 4x4s

  • Sandboarding

  • Camel trekking

  • Overnight desert camping in Bedouin-style camps

Typical cost range:

  • Standard safari: Dh150–400 per person (half-day to overnight packages vary)

  • Premium eco-camps: Dh500–1,000+

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5. Fujairah and Dibba Coast

What: The UAE’s east coast, facing the Gulf of Oman, with coral reefs and marine biodiversity.

What you can do:

  • Scuba diving and snorkeling

  • Kayaking along cliffs and coves

  • Boat trips and dolphin watching

  • Camping near coastal mountains

Typical cost range:

  • Diving: Dh250–500 per dive

  • Boat tours: Dh100–300 depending on package

6. Al Qudra Desert (Dubai)

What it is: Closer to Dubai, Al Qudra Lakes has become one of the most accessible outdoor areas for casual adventures, it is a desert conservation area especially popular for beginner outdoor activities.

What you can do:

  • Cycling on long desert tracks

  • Camping and stargazing

  • Wildlife spotting (gazelles, birds)

  • Sunset photography

Typical cost range:

  • Free entry

  • Bike rentals (if needed): Dh50–150

With most locations within a few hours of each other, people can move between hiking, desert camping, and water-based activities without long planning or travel.

Related Topics:
lifestylehiking trails in UAE

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