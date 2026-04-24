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UAE

Readers capture UAE’s stunning sunsets, landscapes and nature

A visual journey across the UAE, captured by readers from dawn skies to desert sands

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
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Rising sand and endless sky over the dunes of Maleha in Sharjah, captured beautifully by Lisa Singh.
Rising sand and endless sky over the dunes of Maleha in Sharjah, captured beautifully by Lisa Singh.
Lisa Singh
1/29
A stunning solar halo captured over Abu Dhabi by Adel Beheiry.
Adel Beheiry
2/29
Nature’s prescription at Kalba Hanging Garden, where greenery and calm views offer a peaceful escape captured by Ali Mazahir.
Ali Mazahir
3/29
Ankita Vaghela captures a vibrant sky glowing with colour and natural beauty at sunset.
Ankita Vaghela
4/29
Arifa Nasir, living in Al Nahda, Sharjah, captures a smiling sun on Sharjah–Dubai Link Road.
Arifa Nasir
5/29
Dr Arun Gopalakrishnan, a long-term Gulf News subscriber, captures a dancing peacock near Jumeirah Emirates Towers, behind the Museum of the Future, on a winter morning.
Dr Arun Gopalakrishnan
6/29
Bioluminescent magic lights up the shore at Fujairah Beach, captured by Serena H.
Serena H
7/29
Sunset over the Abu Dhabi skyline captured by Dr. Dinesh Kumar Dhanwal.
Dr. Dinesh Kumar Dhanwal
8/29
Stunning aerial view showing Dubai’s sprawl and island developments captured by Serena H.
Serena H
9/29
A quiet golden hour in Old Dubai, where flocks of birds fill the sky and, for a moment, the city slows down captured by Harshita Kothari.
Harshita Kothari
10/29
Beautiful cloud formations and sunset seen from Heera Beach, Sharjah, captured by Humaira Aijaz.
Humaira Aijaz
11/29
Some sunsets don’t just end the day, they paint the sky with lasting beauty, captured by Kiran A R.
Kiran A R
12/29
Dubai skyline captured by Manar Muhammed, a student at GEMS Modern Academy.
Manar Muhammed
13/29
The Burj Khalifa with the crescent moon at its peak and the evening star beside it, captured by M Arlene Creado.
M Arlene Creado
14/29
Captured by Mohammed Arif at Meadows Lake.
Mohammed Arif
15/29
Enjoying Dubai’s stunning weather during golden hour, with clear skies, a gentle breeze, and a breathtaking cityscape, captured by Dr Naveen Aggarwal.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
16/29
Beautiful sunny morning in Abu Dhabi captured by Nitin Verma.
Nitin Verma
17/29
A prominent architectural landmark on the Abu Dhabi breakwaters, known for its distinctive arched design inspired by traditional Arab architecture, overlooking a marina filled with boats and yachts, captured by Noushin Sajjad.
Noushin Sajjad
18/29
Al Qudra captured beautifully by Premi Mathew.
Premi Mathew
19/29
Crescent moon over Dubai captured by Parthiv Devadas, Grade 7 student of Our Own English High School, Sharjah.
Parthiv Devadas
20/29
A panoramic view of Khor Fakkan captures rugged mountains, the calm Arabian Sea, and bustling port activity on a clear April day, photographed by Reena Francis.
Reena Francis.
21/29
The Museum of the Future on a cloudy day in Dubai, captured by Riddhi Goswami.
Riddhi Goswami
22/29
Photo taken from Dubai Creek captured by Sam S. Swaras.
Sam S. Swaras
23/29
Immense scale, constant motion, and sculptural desert dunes of Dubai offer a timeless escape into nature, captured by Sangeetha Nahar.
Sangeetha Nahar
24/29
Proud to call the UAE my home, captured from a balcony at Sharjah Buhairah Corniche by Uma Santosh.
Uma Santosh
25/29
A villa in Ajman adorned with UAE flags, captured by Umar Naseem.
Umar Naseem
26/29
Captured in Al Nahda, Sharjah by Sarthak Suman.
Sarthak Suman
27/29
Pink sunset skies over Al Warqa’a captured by Tanav Krishna Rakesh, 11th-grade student at Amity School Dubai.
Tanav Krishna Rakesh
28/29
Just a clear and happy moment, as always, captured by Tilottama Roy.
Tilottama Roy
29/29
Shripad Keni
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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