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UAE flight status today: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai cancellations and schedule updates

Summer rush and regional tensions prompt airlines to advise extra time at airports

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Passengers urged to check UAE flight status as Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia adjust schedules
Passengers urged to check UAE flight status as Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia adjust schedules
Dubai Airports

The UAE’s summer travel rush continues, with thousands of passengers flying abroad as airlines maintain operations despite ongoing regional uncertainty. While most flights are operating as scheduled, some Gulf routes continue to see changes due to operational adjustments and temporary airspace restrictions.

Passengers travelling from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports are advised to check their flight status before leaving home and allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration procedures as passenger traffic remains high.

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UAE airports advise passengers to plan ahead

With airports entering one of the busiest travel periods of the year, airlines and airport authorities are urging passengers to prepare in advance.

Travellers should:

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure

  • Check flight status before heading to the airport

  • Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration

  • Use online check-in and airline apps where available

  • Keep contact details updated for real-time notifications

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also advised passengers to plan extra time for their journeys due to increased summer travel demand.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.

Regional tensions remain in focus

Security developments across the Gulf continue to influence airline operations. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have signed a mutual defence pact, stating that an attack against one country would be considered an attack against all three.

Meanwhile, Iran and Oman are discussing a framework for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian state media reporting that an agreement has been reached pending final approval.

Saudi Arabia has blamed the Houthis for an attack that injured at least 11 civilians in Najran, while Yemeni forces reported shooting down multiple drones.

UAE flight updates

UAE airlines continue to operate most services, with passengers advised to check the latest flight information as regional developments and operational adjustments may affect selected routes.

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways continues to monitor regional developments, with selected Kuwait and Bahrain flights appearing on its booking system.

According to flight status information on Etihad’s website, scheduled services include:

  • Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: EY653

  • Kuwait–Abu Dhabi: EY654

  • Abu Dhabi–Bahrain: EY643

  • Bahrain–Abu Dhabi: EY644

Note: The airline has not confirmed when all affected regional services will fully resume. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status before travelling.

Emirates

Emirates continues to operate its wider network, although some Gulf routes remain affected.

Current flight status updates show:

  • Dubai–Bahrain: Status information unavailable

  • Dubai–Kuwait: Status information unavailable

Passengers should check Emirates’ official flight tracker before departure.

flydubai

flydubai continues to operate its network, with no major schedule changes announced.

Passengers are advised to check flight status, complete online check-in where available and allow extra time due to peak summer traffic.

Air Arabia

Selected Air Arabia flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi continue to face cancellations and delays.

Affected routes include services between:

  • Abu Dhabi and Kuwait

  • Abu Dhabi and Bahrain

  • Sharjah and Kuwait

  • Sharjah and Bahrain

  • Sharjah and Abha

Affected routes include:

Abu Dhabi–Kuwait

  • 3L020 — Cancelled

  • 3L022 — Not departed

Kuwait–Abu Dhabi

  • 3L021 — Cancelled

  • 3L023 — Not departed

Abu Dhabi–Bahrain

  • 3L015 — Not departed

  • 3L017 — Not departed

Bahrain–Abu Dhabi

  • 3L016 — Not departed

  • 3L018 — Not departed

Sharjah–Kuwait

  • G9068 — Cancelled

  • G9124 — Cancelled

  • G9121 — Not departed

Kuwait–Sharjah

  • G9069 — Cancelled

  • G9125 — Cancelled

  • G9122 — Not departed

Sharjah–Bahrain

  • G9107 — Cancelled

  • G9101, G9103, G9105 — Not departed

Bahrain–Sharjah

  • G9108 — Cancelled

  • G9102, G9104, G9106 — Not departed

Sharjah–Abha

  • G9195 — Not departed

Passengers should check the airline’s latest updates before travelling.

Regional aviation shows signs of recovery

Regional airlines are gradually restoring services as carriers continue to monitor security developments.

  • Qatar Airways: Resuming flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil from August 8 as regional aviation begins recovering.

  • Jazeera Airways: Restarted flights to and from Kuwait, with passengers advised to arrive three hours before departure.

  • Oman Air: Technical issues and temporary airspace restrictions continue to affect parts of its network, with possible delays and cancellations.

International airlines continue Dubai suspensions

Several international carriers continue to suspend or reduce services across the region.

  • British Airways: Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv flights suspended until October 31

  • Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Finnair and ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until October 24

  • Lufthansa and Swiss: Dubai services suspended until September 13

  • Aegean Airlines and Air Astana: Dubai suspensions until August 31

  • KLM: Dubai services suspended until August 23

  • Philippine Airlines: Dubai flights suspended until October 2

  • Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services resumed; Iran routes remain suspended

Air Canada delays Dubai return

Air Canada has extended the suspension of Dubai and Tel Aviv flights and delayed the resumption of its Dubai service until mid-January 2027.

Passengers affected by the changes can rebook for a later date, change destinations or cancel bookings for travel credit under the airline’s flexible booking policy.

What UAE travellers should do today

If you are flying from the UAE:

Check your flight status before leaving for the airport

Monitor airline websites and apps for updates

Keep your contact details updated

Allow extra time for your journey

Follow official travel advisories before departure

Related Topics:
FlyDubaiUAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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