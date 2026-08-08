Summer rush and regional tensions prompt airlines to advise extra time at airports
The UAE’s summer travel rush continues, with thousands of passengers flying abroad as airlines maintain operations despite ongoing regional uncertainty. While most flights are operating as scheduled, some Gulf routes continue to see changes due to operational adjustments and temporary airspace restrictions.
Passengers travelling from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports are advised to check their flight status before leaving home and allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration procedures as passenger traffic remains high.
With airports entering one of the busiest travel periods of the year, airlines and airport authorities are urging passengers to prepare in advance.
Travellers should:
Arrive at least three hours before departure
Check flight status before heading to the airport
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration
Use online check-in and airline apps where available
Keep contact details updated for real-time notifications
Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also advised passengers to plan extra time for their journeys due to increased summer travel demand.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Security developments across the Gulf continue to influence airline operations. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have signed a mutual defence pact, stating that an attack against one country would be considered an attack against all three.
Meanwhile, Iran and Oman are discussing a framework for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian state media reporting that an agreement has been reached pending final approval.
Saudi Arabia has blamed the Houthis for an attack that injured at least 11 civilians in Najran, while Yemeni forces reported shooting down multiple drones.
UAE airlines continue to operate most services, with passengers advised to check the latest flight information as regional developments and operational adjustments may affect selected routes.
Etihad Airways continues to monitor regional developments, with selected Kuwait and Bahrain flights appearing on its booking system.
According to flight status information on Etihad’s website, scheduled services include:
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: EY653
Kuwait–Abu Dhabi: EY654
Abu Dhabi–Bahrain: EY643
Bahrain–Abu Dhabi: EY644
Note: The airline has not confirmed when all affected regional services will fully resume. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status before travelling.
Emirates continues to operate its wider network, although some Gulf routes remain affected.
Current flight status updates show:
Dubai–Bahrain: Status information unavailable
Dubai–Kuwait: Status information unavailable
Passengers should check Emirates’ official flight tracker before departure.
flydubai continues to operate its network, with no major schedule changes announced.
Passengers are advised to check flight status, complete online check-in where available and allow extra time due to peak summer traffic.
Selected Air Arabia flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi continue to face cancellations and delays.
Affected routes include services between:
Abu Dhabi and Kuwait
Abu Dhabi and Bahrain
Sharjah and Kuwait
Sharjah and Bahrain
Sharjah and Abha
Affected routes include:
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait
3L020 — Cancelled
3L022 — Not departed
Kuwait–Abu Dhabi
3L021 — Cancelled
3L023 — Not departed
Abu Dhabi–Bahrain
3L015 — Not departed
3L017 — Not departed
Bahrain–Abu Dhabi
3L016 — Not departed
3L018 — Not departed
Sharjah–Kuwait
G9068 — Cancelled
G9124 — Cancelled
G9121 — Not departed
Kuwait–Sharjah
G9069 — Cancelled
G9125 — Cancelled
G9122 — Not departed
Sharjah–Bahrain
G9107 — Cancelled
G9101, G9103, G9105 — Not departed
Bahrain–Sharjah
G9108 — Cancelled
G9102, G9104, G9106 — Not departed
Sharjah–Abha
G9195 — Not departed
Passengers should check the airline’s latest updates before travelling.
Regional airlines are gradually restoring services as carriers continue to monitor security developments.
Qatar Airways: Resuming flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil from August 8 as regional aviation begins recovering.
Jazeera Airways: Restarted flights to and from Kuwait, with passengers advised to arrive three hours before departure.
Oman Air: Technical issues and temporary airspace restrictions continue to affect parts of its network, with possible delays and cancellations.
Several international carriers continue to suspend or reduce services across the region.
British Airways: Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv flights suspended until October 31
Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Finnair and ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until October 24
Lufthansa and Swiss: Dubai services suspended until September 13
Aegean Airlines and Air Astana: Dubai suspensions until August 31
KLM: Dubai services suspended until August 23
Philippine Airlines: Dubai flights suspended until October 2
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services resumed; Iran routes remain suspended
Air Canada has extended the suspension of Dubai and Tel Aviv flights and delayed the resumption of its Dubai service until mid-January 2027.
Passengers affected by the changes can rebook for a later date, change destinations or cancel bookings for travel credit under the airline’s flexible booking policy.
If you are flying from the UAE:
Check your flight status before leaving for the airport
Monitor airline websites and apps for updates
Keep your contact details updated
Allow extra time for your journey
Follow official travel advisories before departure