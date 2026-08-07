US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 7, 2026)

Unsettled Hormuz standoff keeps residents on alert for travel and price shocks
The US-Iran conflict remains unresolved Friday, with the Strait of Hormuz still at the centre of diplomatic and economic pressure.
Residents across the UAE and the Gulf are watching closely for changes to flights, fuel prices, shipping and regional security.
Here are the key developments UAE residents need to know on Aug. 7:
Diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are continuing, but there is no final agreement.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that progress had been made in talks involving Iran and Oman, although significant issues remain unresolved.
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President Donald Trump has also signaled optimism that the conflict could end soon.
Iran, meanwhile, has proposed restrictions on vessels it considers "hostile."
Reuters reported Friday that Iran, coordinating with Oman, has proposed barring US and Israeli vessels from the waterway and imposing fines of up to 20% of a cargo's value for violators.
That means Hormuz is not yet back to normal, even as negotiations continue. The strait is critical to the Gulf and the world because roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass through it.
UAE aviation is stable, with majority of flights operating, though international schedules remain vulnerable to sudden changes.
Airlines continue to adjust services because of regional security conditions. Gulf News reported Friday that passengers flying from the UAE should check directly with Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia before heading to the airport.
Some international airlines have maintained or extended suspensions.
British Airways, for example, has suspended some services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has continued warnings affecting several Gulf airspaces, including the UAE.
It means a confirmed booking does not necessarily mean a flight will operate normally. Check the airline's app or website shortly before departure.
Oil markets are again reacting to uncertainty over the waterway.
Brent crude rose Friday to about $83.60 a barrel, up 1.35% while U.S. West Texas Intermediate reached about $78.12, up 1.07 % after investors became concerned that reopening Hormuz could prove more complicated than previously expected. Murban crude, was up 1.97% to $81.10, as of 10.10 am local time (3.10pm Tokyo on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026)
That is still well below some of the extreme levels reached during earlier phases of the conflict.
Oil had plunged earlier this week as markets anticipated a possible diplomatic breakthrough. Brent fell about 7% Monday after Trump held off on another attack on Iran.
For global consumers, sustained disruption could eventually affect transportation, logistics, airfares and the cost of imported goods, although the effect on local prices will depend heavily on how long the disruption lasts.
For most people in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates, the immediate impact is more likely to be indirect disruption rather than a return to the intense conditions seen earlier in the war.
Residents are advised to continue monitoring:
flight schedules and cancellations;
regional airspace restrictions;
fuel and transportation costs;
possible shipping-related price increases;
official UAE security announcements.
The UAE has previously condemned Iranian attacks on its territory and stressed its right to defend itself.
Abu Dhabi has also said it does not allow its territory, airspace or waters to be used for military action against Iran.
Even if the shooting decreases, restoring normal commercial traffic through Hormuz could take time.
Shipping companies, insurers and energy traders need confidence that vessels can safely transit the waterway. Earlier attacks on commercial vessels and oil tankers have already increased the risks and costs associated with shipping in the Gulf.
This is particularly important for the UAE because its economy is deeply integrated with global trade, ports, aviation and energy markets.
Residents are urged to remain alert, though there's no reason for panic.
The most important distinction is between regional geopolitical risk and an immediate threat to everyday life in the UAE.
The UAE has experienced direct Iranian attacks during the conflict, including strikes involving missiles and drones. The government has responded with air defences and public safety measures.
Residents should therefore:
Follow UAE government and emergency authorities, rather than social-media rumours.
Check flights directly with airlines before traveling.
Keep phones charged and ensure emergency contacts are accessible.
Avoid filming or sharing sensitive military or security activity.
Do not approach suspected debris or unidentified objects.
Keep normal household supplies available, without panic-buying.
The next major indicators will be whether Washington and Tehran can reach an arrangement on Hormuz, sanctions and shipping access.
A durable reopening would likely ease oil prices, shipping costs and aviation uncertainty.
If negotiations collapse or Iran imposes tighter restrictions on vessels, markets could quickly reverse course.
For UAE residents, Hormuz is the key word to watch today: its reopening would signal a potentially significant turning point in the six-month conflict. Continued restrictions would mean more uncertainty for energy, shipping and travel.
The situation remains fluid, and conditions can change quickly