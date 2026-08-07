US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 7, 2026)

Brent crude rose Friday to about $83.60 a barrel, up 1.35% while U.S. West Texas Intermediate reached about $78.12, up 1.07 % after investors became concerned that reopening Hormuz could prove more complicated than previously expected. Murban crude, was up 1.97% to $81.10, as of 10.10 am local time (3.10pm Tokyo on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026)