US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 5, 2026)

Crude rates elevated: Crude prices remain elevated as supply risks ripple through global markets. When crude oil prices remain high, the impact extends far beyond the energy sector. Oil is a fundamental input for transportation, manufacturing, electricity generation, chemicals, plastics, agriculture and logistics, so sustained price increases feeds into the wider economy.

Maritime routes: The region relies on designated shipping routes and traffic separation schemes to manage heavy commercial vessel traffic passing between Iranian territorial waters and neighbouring Arabian Peninsula states.

Economic impact: Disruptions to shipping routes and airspace in the Gulf immediately ripple through global markets, driving up crude oil benchmarks, altering aviation flight paths, and influencing retail fuel prices across the Middle East.