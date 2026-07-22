UAE residents’ update: US tightens Iran blockade, oil tops $95, strikes enter 11th night

Live updates as US strikes continue, Hormuz tensions rise and airlines cancel Gulf flights
The United States has stepped up its naval blockade of Iran, redirecting eight commercial vessels and disabling another ship as its military campaign entered an 11th consecutive night.
The escalating conflict is increasing pressure on shipping routes, energy markets, and regional air travel. Brent crude climbed above $95 a barrel, while Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, and Air Arabia adjusted some services amid ongoing security concerns.
UAE residents travelling during the summer peak should monitor airline updates and confirm their flight status before heading to the airport.
US forces redirected eight commercial vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports in the latest enforcement actions under Washington’s naval blockade.
The ships complied after being contacted by US-led coalition naval forces and ordered to alter course.
Another vessel was disabled after allegedly failing to comply with repeated warnings.
The action marks one of the most forceful maritime interventions since the blockade was imposed in April after ceasefire negotiations collapsed.
Washington says ships not conducting trade with Iran can continue travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.
The blockade is intended to prevent vessels from entering or departing Iranian ports while limiting Tehran’s ability to export oil and obtain supplies.
US Central Command said American forces carried out airstrikes against Iranian targets overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday, marking an 11th consecutive night of attacks.
Strikes were reported around Bushehr, Parchin, Behbahan, Mahshahr, Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, Tehran, Urmia, Tabriz, Baneh and Sirik.
The Bidboland Gas Refinery in Mahshahr, Khuzestan province, was reportedly among the facilities hit. The complex is considered Iran’s largest gas-processing facility and one of the biggest gas hubs in West Asia.
A separate strike reportedly targeted the military section of Bushehr Airport.
CENTCOM said its campaign aims to degrade Iranian military capabilities that threaten commercial vessels and civilian crews travelling through the Strait of Hormuz. US strikes against Iranian targets have continued for 11 nights.
US-Iran war live: Follow the latest developments, regional security updates and travel alerts as the conflict continues to impact Gulf countries.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told lawmakers the war with Iran has cost Washington an estimated $37.5 billion so far, up from an earlier estimate of nearly $29 billion.
“The estimate we have as of today is $37.5 billion,” Hegseth said during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.
The Pentagon is seeking approximately $67 billion in supplemental funding to cover military operations through the end of September.
Hegseth and General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, described the funding as urgent and necessary. The request excludes the projected cost of rebuilding US military installations damaged during the conflict.
Lawmakers from both parties pressed the officials for greater clarity about Washington’s objectives, the cost of the campaign and its strategy for the Strait of Hormuz.
Republican Senator John Kennedy said Congress needed “hard answers and some straight talk.” Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen questioned why the Pentagon could not use previously approved but unspent funding.
The $37.5 billion estimate covers military operations and related expenditure but excludes some longer-term reconstruction costs.
The US military identified Sgt Michael Emmanuel Swinton as the third American service member to die following recent Iranian attacks in Iraq and Jordan.
Swinton, who served with the US Army Space and Missile Defence Command, was killed on July 18 during the controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone in northern Iraq.
The incident occurred during an explosive ordnance disposal operation after US and coalition forces intercepted Iranian drones targeting military installations.
Several flights connecting the UAE with Kuwait and Bahrain have been affected as airlines adjust schedules due to the regional security situation.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia have reported cancellations or operational changes on selected Gulf routes.
Passengers should:
Check their flight status directly through the airline’s website or mobile app.
Avoid travelling to the airport without a confirmed booking.
Arrive at least three hours before departure when advised by the airline.
Ensure their contact details are updated to receive schedule notifications.
Monitor official airport and government travel advisories.
Flight schedules can change at short notice as airlines review airspace restrictions, airport operations and security conditions.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said allowing Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz would establish a dangerous precedent for international shipping.
Speaking during an ASEAN meeting in the Philippines, Rubio said freedom of navigation through international waterways was a fundamental principle that must be protected.
“If we create a precedent in the Middle East where a nation-state can decide to control an international waterway, charge a toll, and blow up your ships if you don’t pay, we have created a very dangerous precedent that will repeat itself in other parts of the world,” he said.
Rubio said Washington remained willing to enter “positive and constructive” negotiations, provided commitments made by Tehran were honoured.
“If they are serious, we will be too,” he said. “If they are not, then we will do what is necessary to protect our interests and those of our allies.”
Rubio’s comments came as Asian governments expressed concern about the conflict’s impact on energy imports, shipping costs and global supply chains.
World oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday as the US and Iran continued exchanging strikes, and concerns deepened over the security of major energy routes.
Brent North Sea crude climbed 4.4 per cent to $95.02 a barrel, crossing $95 for the first time in nearly six weeks.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate advanced 4.5 per cent to $88.16 a barrel.
Prices have been driven higher by fears that attacks, blockades or shipping diversions could restrict supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz and other waterways in the region.
A new round of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon will be held in Italy on August 4, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.
“We will host another session of dialogue on August 4,” Tajani told parliament.
His announcement followed talks between Israeli and Lebanese delegations in Rome the previous week.
Daily life in the UAE continues as normal, but the regional security and travel situation remains fluid.
Residents should rely on official information, check airline schedules before travelling and monitor developments affecting Gulf airspace and maritime routes.
Oil prices and shipping costs may remain volatile as long as the conflict continues and restrictions remain in place around Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz.