UAE residents' update: Latest on Iran attacks, flight cancellations and travel advisories

UAE reaffirms support for Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan after reported Iranian attacks
The US military said it has carried out another round of strikes on Iran targeting sites it says threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed attacks on US military targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. The UAE has strongly condemned the reported missile and drone attacks, with the latest developments prompting travel advisories and renewed concerns across the Gulf.
The UAE has strongly condemned what it described as renewed Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks were a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the three countries and threatened regional security and stability. The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, backing all measures taken to protect their security.
US completes 10th night of strikes on Iran
The US military said it completed another round of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centres, missile and drone launch sites, maritime capabilities and air defence systems.
According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation was aimed at reducing Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran claims attacks on US military sites
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they struck US military targets, including air defence systems, in Bahrain and Kuwait.
Jordan army says intercepted two Iranian attacks
Follow our live coverage for the latest developments in the US-Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz crisis.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains fully operational despite regional tensions.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said the airport is operating at "pretty much full capacity", with more than six million passengers travelling through DXB since the conflict began.
Etihad has extended cancellations on selected Kuwait services until July 24, including:
EY653 Abu Dhabi–Kuwait
EY654 Kuwait–Abu Dhabi
Etihad Airways has also cancelled selected flights to and from Bahrain on July 21 and July 23.
July 21:
EY641
EY642
EY647
EY648
July 23:
EY647
EY648
Passengers are advised to check their booking status and ensure their contact details are updated.
Emirates has cancelled the following Kuwait services today:
EK853, EK855, EK857 and EK859 (Dubai–Kuwait)
EK854, EK856, EK858 and EK860 (Kuwait–Dubai)
flydubai has cancelled:
FZ023
Emirates codeshare EK2016
Both services operate between Dubai and Bahrain.
Cancelled services include:
Sharjah–Kuwait: G9068, G9124
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: 3L020
The US State Department has issued a worldwide caution for American citizens. Travellers are advised to check directly with their airline before heading to the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces have helped facilitate the transit of nearly 900 commercial vessels carrying around 450 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz since early May.
Meanwhile, shipping activity through the strategic waterway has slowed. Reuters, citing Kpler data, reported that only four commodity vessels crossed the strait on Monday, down from seven the previous day, as operators exercised greater caution.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards also said on Tuesday that they had stopped two "non-compliant oil tankers" attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.
Qatar has condemned remarks by the Houthi military spokesman accusing Saudi Arabia of imposing a blockade on Yemen. Doha reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia and stressed the importance of protecting freedom of navigation in international waterways.
The Lebanese army has begun deploying to areas in southern Lebanon previously under Israeli control as part of a US-backed agreement, according to a military source cited by AFP.
Follow official updates: Residents are advised to rely on information from UAE authorities, airlines and official government channels, and avoid spreading unverified reports online.
Check flight status before travelling: Passengers heading to Kuwait and Bahrain or other regional destinations should confirm their flight details with airlines before leaving for the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.
Be prepared for possible disruptions: Airlines across the Gulf continue to adjust schedules, with some flights suspended, delayed or modified due to regional security developments. Travellers should check for updates and allow extra time when travelling.
Stay informed on regional developments: The security situation across the Gulf remains fluid, with continued military activity, air defence alerts and developments in neighbouring countries.