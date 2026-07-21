CENTCOM says forces remain committed to protecting Strait of Hormuz shipping
Highlights
The US State Department on Monday issued an alert urging American citizens around the world to "exercise increased caution" over the war with Iran.
The alert said that "due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation."
"Americans outside the Middle East should reconsider travel to and through the region," it said, while warning of the heightened possibility of attacks targeting US diplomatic facilities "or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world."
Air France has temporarily suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh and extended its suspension of services to Beirut, citing the ongoing operational situation in the Middle East.
The airline said affected passengers are being contacted directly and can cancel or postpone their trips without additional charges, even if their flights have not been cancelled.
The US military has escorted nearly 900 commercial vessels carrying about 450 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz since early May, marking a sharp increase in protected maritime traffic as Washington intensifies efforts to keep one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints open amid its conflict with Iran.
The updated figures, released by US Central Command (CentCom), represent an increase from the approximately 800 vessels reported just one week earlier, underscoring the pace of commercial shipping continuing under US naval protection despite persistent threats from Iranian missile, drone and naval attacks.
The escorted vessels account for hundreds of millions of barrels of crude oil bound for global markets, highlighting the strategic importance of the US-led maritime security mission as tensions in the Gulf continue to escalate.
CentCom said its forces remain committed to safeguarding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil consumption and about a third of global seaborne crude trade normally passes.
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Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they hit US military targets including air defence systems in Bahrain and Kuwait, state news agency IRNA reported.
The Guards said they struck two air defence systems and a radar installation at two different US outposts in Bahrain, as well as missile defence systems and radars and satellite reception systems in Kuwait.
"With this radar sweep, the enemy should prepare for even more decisive and powerful waves of drone and missile attacks," the Guards said in a statement carried by IRNA.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Tuesday they stopped two "non-compliant oil tankers" attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, state news agency IRNA reported.
"Two non-compliant oil tankers attempting to pass through the unsafe southern route of the Strait of Hormuz were stopped after explosions caused extensive fires aboard them," the Guards said in a statement carried by IRNA.
An oil tanker has been reportedly struck off Oman coast, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations. An "unknown projectile" struck the bulk carrier as Iran and the US exchanged fire over control of the Strait of Hormuz. The UKMTO said it "received multiple reports that a tanker... has been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz," adding that the incident occurred eight nautical miles (15 km) northeast of Limah, Oman.
The IRGC Navy has said it launched a "coordinated three-phase operation" that caused "significant damage" to US military assets in the region. Iran's military announced it launched missile attacks on US facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, claiming to have hit HIMARS systems at Camp Arifjan and damaged assets at Al‑Sakhir Air Base and Salman Port, escalating the Iran‑US confrontation. The Iranian army said early Tuesday it had targeted a US base in Kuwait with missiles, as President Masoud Pezeshkian said the conflict had morphed into a "full-scale war".
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington remains willing to pursue a diplomatic solution with Iran, but insisted any path toward de-escalation depends on Tehran ending its attacks on international shipping and complying with its commitments. "Their behaviour has to change in order for ours to change," Rubio said before he boarded for a flight to Manila, in remarks shared by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account. Rubio, who has just landed in Manila to attend the ASEAN Summit, argued that any existing understanding between Washington and Tehran cannot remain valid if Iran continues to violate its obligations. "You can't have an MOU that's alive if they're violating the terms," he said. "The US always remains open to a diplomatic solution. We've tried multiple times with Iran and we'll continue to try... but their behaviour is what we're responding to — and their behaviour is they're launching missiles and drones against ships."
The US military said Monday night it had completed its latest round of strikes against Iran, targeting various sites to counter Tehran's ability to attack ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
"US forces struck Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a post on X.
The US military said it has redirected seven commercial vessels and disabled one since the renewed US naval blockade of Iranian ports came into effect on July 14.
In a statement late on Monday, the US Central Command said: "U.S. service members aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) support flight operations day and night from the Arabian Sea as CENTCOM enforces the naval blockade against Iran. As of July 20, the U.S. military has redirected 7 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent the ships from leaving or entering Iranian ports."
An explosive-laden drone was shot down near Iraq's Al-Harir airbase, which houses US forces, security sources told Reuters. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the incident, which was reported east of Erbil.
An Iranian military officer was killed in a US strike on the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday, according to Iran's Fars News Agency. The agency said Mahdad Pashae died after a US attack targeting a site in East Azerbaijan province.
The fighting between US and Iran showed no signs of easing.
After completing its ninth consecutive night of strikes, US forces launched a 10th straight night of operations late on Monday.
The US Central Command says its actions form part of continuing efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and suppress Iran's military capabilities as the conflict entered a more dangerous regional phase.
Meanwhile, the Iranian army has said it targeted US base in Kuwait. Iran's Fars News Agency reported that Iranian military officer Mahdad Pashae was killed in a US strike on the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday. The agency said Pashae died after a US attack targeting a site in East Azerbaijan province.
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the continued heinous Iranian aggression on the country, the latest of which took place earlier in the day.
In a press release carried by Kuwait News Agency, the ministry termed this aggression a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and stability and the safety of its citizens and residents, and a serious breach of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2817.
It underlined that the continuation of these blatant aggressions while regional and international efforts are being exerted to ensure calm systematically undermines de-escalation efforts and the international will to support this track.
It also affirmed that Kuwait's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens and residents cannot be compromised, reiterating that the State of Kuwait reserves its inalienable and legitimate right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and stability.
Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the renewed attacks launched by Iran on the territories of both the sisterly State of Kuwait and the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, considering them a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries.
It further stated that it is a blatant breach of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of good neighbourliness.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency, confirmed that the continuation of these attacks constitutes a dangerous escalation that will complicate efforts to contain tensions and undermine political and diplomatic endeavours aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.
The ministry stressed the need for an immediate and complete cessation of all military actions and attacks that threaten the security and stability of the region.
The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and its support for all measures they take to preserve their sovereignty and security.
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