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Air France temporarily halts Dubai, Riyadh flights and extends Beirut suspension

The airline offers free rebooking to affected travellers

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Air France extends Beirut suspension and delays Dubai, Riyadh resumptions
Air France extends Beirut suspension and delays Dubai, Riyadh resumptions
Reuters

Air France has temporarily suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh and extended its suspension of services to Beirut, citing the ongoing operational situation in the Middle East.

The airline said affected passengers are being contacted directly and can cancel or postpone their trips without additional charges, even if their flights have not been cancelled.

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Dubai flights suspended until July 27

Air France said flights to and from Dubai International Airport will remain suspended until July 27, 2026. Flights departing from Dubai will be suspended until July 28.

Riyadh services halted temporarily

Flights between Air France and Riyadh will be suspended until July 24, with departures from Riyadh affected until July 25.

The airline said the resumption of services will depend on an assessment of the local security situation, which it described as rapidly changing.

Beirut flight suspension extended

Air France has also extended the suspension of flights to and from Beirut, Lebanon, until August 2, 2026.

Passengers offered free changes

Affected passengers are being contacted individually, the airline said.

Air France has introduced commercial measures allowing customers to cancel or postpone their trips without additional charges, even if their flights have not been cancelled.

Passengers who booked directly with Air France can manage changes through the My Bookings section, while those who booked through travel agencies can contact their point of sale.

Airline monitoring regional developments

Air France said the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority.

The airline added that it is continuously monitoring the geopolitical situation and airspace restrictions across the region to ensure safe flight operations.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelUS-Israel-Iran war

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