UAE residents’ update: New US-Iran strikes, Hormuz ship fire, flight cancellations and travel advisories

Ninth night of US strikes on Iran sparks fresh regional security warnings
The US and Iran have exchanged fresh strikes, with Washington launching a ninth consecutive night of attacks and Tehran responding with strikes targeting Gulf states.
The escalation has raised concerns over regional security, travel, shipping routes and energy markets. UAE residents are advised to follow official updates and check travel information before making plans.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said strikes targeted Iranian military command centres, air defence systems, coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch facilities, and communications networks.
The strikes reportedly hit areas including Tabriz, where underground missile facilities linked to the IRGC are believed to be located.
Iran’s state media reported deaths and injuries near Tabriz.
CENTCOM said the strikes aimed to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran war live: Follow the latest developments, regional security updates and travel alerts as the conflict continues to impact Gulf countries.
Iran said it would not allow the Strait of Hormuz to be used to threaten its security and national interests.
Tehran said it was prepared to take measures to protect its sovereignty.
Iran said proposals delivered through mediators had reached Tehran, while the US said it remained open to meaningful talks.
Bahrain said it intercepted Iranian aerial threats using its air defence systems.
Kuwait said it responded to incoming attacks and accused Iran of targeting a power and water facility.
Iran’s IRGC claimed it targeted US military facilities at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem airbase.
Jordan said it intercepted three Iranian missiles targeting its territory.
A vessel caught fire near Oman after being hit by an unknown projectile, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations.
The crew was rescued after abandoning the vessel, which remained adrift.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed two ships were stopped after attempting to pass through the Strait without permission.
The US said another service member was killed in Iraq, bringing reported US military deaths in the conflict to 17.
Iran said US strikes killed at least 50 people and injured 517 others.
Oil prices rose, with Brent crude climbing above $90 a barrel amid concerns over Strait of Hormuz disruptions.
Several UAE airlines suspended selected Kuwait flights amid regional tensions.
Emirates: Cancelled multiple Dubai-Kuwait and Kuwait-Dubai flights on July 21.
Etihad Airways: Cancelled Abu Dhabi-Kuwait flights EY653 and EY654.
Air Arabia: Cancelled several Sharjah-Kuwait and Abu Dhabi-Kuwait services.
Flydubai: No major Kuwait flight cancellations reported.
Travellers should:
Check airline websites and apps before travelling.
Confirm flight timings before leaving for the airport.
Follow official travel advisories.
Allow extra time for journeys.
Kuwait International Airport operations are currently limited to Terminals 4 and 5, while Terminal 1 remains closed, according to UK guidance.
The US, UK and Canada have updated travel advisories for several Gulf destinations, including the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Jordan.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Daily life in the UAE remains unaffected, but the regional situation remains fluid. Residents should monitor official updates, follow travel advisories and check airline information before travelling.