What UAE residents need to know today: Flight updates, US-Iran talks and latest developments

Pause in US-Iran strikes offers brief respite as Oman-led talks advance
An apparent pause in US-Iran strikes and progress in Oman-led talks over reopening the Strait of Hormuz have eased immediate tensions, as UAE residents follow the latest regional developments. Diplomatic efforts are continuing, while airlines maintain schedule changes and cancellations on some regional routes.
The US military did not announce new strikes against Iran overnight Saturday, marking the first reported pause after 13 consecutive nights of attacks.
The apparent lull comes as Oman and Iran hold talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and managing maritime traffic through the strategic waterway. Two regional sources told CBS News that progress has been made, although more time is needed to reach an agreement.
An Omani delegation visited Tehran on Friday to discuss mechanisms for managing ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s state-run IRNA reported.
US President Donald Trump has said Iran is becoming more serious about negotiations and “would love to make a deal”. However, an Iranian military official rejected those comments, saying Tehran was not ready for talks and maintaining a tougher stance.
The US continues to enforce a naval blockade on Iranian ports, with the military saying it boarded a tanker in the Arabian Sea and disabled another vessel accused of attempting to violate the blockade.
Travellers flying from the UAE are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport, as some regional routes continue to face cancellations and schedule changes.
Etihad Airways has extended the cancellation of flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait until July 26, due to operational reasons. Flight EY648 from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi has also been cancelled.
Emirates services between Dubai-Kuwait and Dubai-Bahrain remain scheduled, but passengers are advised to confirm the latest updates before travelling.
Air Arabia has reported cancellations on selected UAE-Kuwait and UAE-Bahrain routes, including:
Abu Dhabi-Kuwait: 3L020, 3L021
Sharjah-Kuwait: G9068, G9124, G9069, G9125
Sharjah-Bahrain: G9107, G9108
flydubai has advised passengers to expect busier airports during the summer travel period and allow extra time for check-in, security and boarding.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Qatar’s Ministry of Transport said maritime traffic will resume as normal from Sunday.
The ministry urged vessels to follow safety regulations. Qatar had temporarily suspended maritime traffic in its coastal waters in late June during the US-Iran escalation.
Kuwait has denied claims that it participated in US military operations against Iran. Kuwait’s ambassador to the US, Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, rejected a Wall Street Journal report alleging Kuwait had sent fighter jets to strike Iranian targets.
She said Kuwait had not taken part in military operations against Iran and had not allowed its territory, airspace or waters to be used for offensive actions.
The US Department of Defense has confirmed the identity of a soldier killed in Iranian strikes targeting Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan earlier this month.
The Pentagon identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, following confirmation by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.
The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has updated its Saudi Arabia travel advice, warning about regional security risks, including threats linked to the Saudi-Yemen border and Houthi attacks.
The FCDO advises against:
All travel within 10km of the Saudi-Yemen border
All but essential travel between 10km and 80km from the border
Travellers are advised to monitor local updates, follow authorities’ instructions and ensure they have appropriate insurance.
Several countries continue to warn travellers about possible disruptions linked to regional tensions. The US, UK, Canada and Australia have advised passengers to monitor developments, check airline updates and prepare for possible flight disruptions or airspace changes.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Gulf conflict-zone advisory until August 31, urging airlines to exercise caution due to risks linked to missile and drone activity, military operations and possible debris.
Passengers are advised to confirm flight status before travelling, arrive early at airports and follow instructions from airlines and airport authorities, as schedules may change at short notice.
Yemen’s Houthis launched missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi facilities in Jizan and Yanbu, saying the strikes were retaliation for Saudi-led coalition attacks.
Ukraine and Iran tensions increased after Iran accused Kyiv of attacking an Iranian commercial ship in the Caspian Sea. Ukraine said it targeted vessels linked to Russian military cargo.
Gaza and Lebanon tensions continue, with reports of Israeli strikes and casualties in Gaza and southern Lebanon.
Check flight status before leaving for the airport
Allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration
Follow airline and airport updates
Monitor official government travel advisories
Avoid relying on unofficial social media updates during fast-changing situations