The biggest development overnight came after the United States said it intercepted a surprise Iranian ballistic missile attack targeting one of its military bases in Jordan, signalling that the fragile pause in hostilities may be over.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also continues to advise British nationals travelling in the region to prepare for possible flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and wider travel disruption. Travellers are encouraged to monitor airline updates, follow instructions from local authorities and keep their travel plans under review.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its safety advisory advising airlines to avoid operating in the airspace over the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and parts of the Gulf of Oman until August 31 because of the continuing risks linked to military activity.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.