UAE airports remain operational as airlines monitor renewed Middle East tensions
Dubai: A brief lull in the conflict between the United States and Iran has come to an end, with a fresh round of military escalation raising new concerns across the Gulf.
The biggest development overnight came after the United States said it intercepted a surprise Iranian ballistic missile attack targeting one of its military bases in Jordan, signalling that the fragile pause in hostilities may be over.
Despite the renewed tensions, commercial aviation across the UAE remains largely unaffected. Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and other airports across the country are operating normally, while airlines continue to monitor regional airspace and adjust operations where necessary.
Travellers are nevertheless being urged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, as a number of regional routes remain suspended or cancelled for operational and security reasons.
Etihad Airways has cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport due to operational reasons.
The airline has advised affected passengers to ensure their contact details are up to date so they can receive SMS and email notifications with the latest flight information.
Separately, Etihad confirmed that flights EY575 from Abu Dhabi to Dammam and EY576 from Dammam to Abu Dhabi scheduled for July 28 were cancelled following the temporary closure of Dammam airport.
flydubai has cancelled:
FZ815 to Abha
Air Arabia has cancelled the following services from Sharjah:
G9068 to Kuwait
G9124 to Kuwait
G9107 to Bahrain
G9195 to Abha
The Saudi low-cost carrier has cancelled:
F3512 from Dubai to Riyadh
Saudia said all cancellations and schedule changes have now been updated in its booking system through the end of October 2026, allowing customers to continue making bookings.
The airline continues to advise passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport and not to proceed unless their flight is confirmed.
Qatar Airways continues to suspend passenger services to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait until and including July 31, 2026.
Although airport operations across the UAE remain stable, international aviation and government authorities continue to warn that the security situation across the Middle East remains unpredictable.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its safety advisory advising airlines to avoid operating in the airspace over the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and parts of the Gulf of Oman until August 31 because of the continuing risks linked to military activity.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also continues to advise British nationals travelling in the region to prepare for possible flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and wider travel disruption. Travellers are encouraged to monitor airline updates, follow instructions from local authorities and keep their travel plans under review.
The US Department of State has maintained its worldwide advisory urging Americans to exercise increased caution, warning that the security environment in the Middle East remains complex despite previous diplomatic efforts. Similar travel advisories remain in place from Canada and Australia.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
|Airline
|Latest update
|Aegean Airlines
|Dubai flights cancelled until August 31.
|Air Astana
|Dubai flights from Almaty and Astana suspended until August 31. Refunds and rebooking available.
|Air Canada
|Toronto-Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
|Air France
|Dubai flights expected to resume July 27; Riyadh suspended until July 24; Beirut until August 2.
|airBaltic
|Riga-Dubai services suspended.
|British Airways
|Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv suspended until October 31. Doha and Riyadh schedules reduced. Jeddah route permanently withdrawn.
|Cathay Pacific
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24; Riyadh until October 25.
|Finnair
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24. Doha winter services also suspended.
|ITA Airways
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
|KLM
|Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam suspended until August 23.
|Lufthansa Group
|Lufthansa and Swiss Dubai flights suspended until September 13. Several Middle East routes suspended until October 24.
|Philippine Airlines
|Manila-Doha resumed; Dubai remains suspended until October 2.
|Scoot
|Singapore-Jeddah suspended until August 8.
|Singapore Airlines
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24. Riyadh launch delayed until December 1.
|Turkish Airlines
|Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Damascus, Beirut and Amman flights resumed. Iran services remain suspended.
|Wizz Air
|Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman suspended, with services expected to resume during September.
Passengers with bookings on affected airlines should check directly with carriers for refund, rebooking or travel waiver options.
Due to airspace restrictions and security concerns in parts of the region, some international flights are being rerouted.
Travellers may experience:
Longer flight times: Some routes may take an additional 1–3 hours due to detours.
Flight cancellations: Airlines may adjust schedules based on safety assessments.
Longer connection times: Increased traffic at alternative airports can affect layovers.
Possible baggage delays: Route changes may impact baggage transfers.
If you are travelling from the UAE today:
Check your flight status before leaving for the airport.
Monitor your airline's website or mobile app for the latest updates.
Ensure your airline has your current contact details.
Allow extra time for your journey in case of operational changes.
Follow official travel advice issued by your country's authorities if travelling internationally.
Travelling from UAE today? Due to the evolving situation, flight schedules and operational updates are subject to change; travellers are strongly advised to verify the latest status directly on their airline’s official website before planning travel.