GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
TRAVEL
TRAVEL

UAE travel update today: Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai and Qatar Airways cancel select Gulf flights

UAE airports remain operational as airlines monitor renewed Middle East tensions

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Passengers at Sharjah International Airport. UAE airports continue operating at near-normal levels despite renewed tensions in the Middle East.
Passengers at Sharjah International Airport. UAE airports continue operating at near-normal levels despite renewed tensions in the Middle East.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: A brief lull in the conflict between the United States and Iran has come to an end, with a fresh round of military escalation raising new concerns across the Gulf.

The biggest development overnight came after the United States said it intercepted a surprise Iranian ballistic missile attack targeting one of its military bases in Jordan, signalling that the fragile pause in hostilities may be over.

Despite the renewed tensions, commercial aviation across the UAE remains largely unaffected. Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and other airports across the country are operating normally, while airlines continue to monitor regional airspace and adjust operations where necessary.

Travellers are nevertheless being urged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, as a number of regional routes remain suspended or cancelled for operational and security reasons.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Latest updates

UAE airline cancellations

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways has cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport due to operational reasons.

The airline has advised affected passengers to ensure their contact details are up to date so they can receive SMS and email notifications with the latest flight information.

Separately, Etihad confirmed that flights EY575 from Abu Dhabi to Dammam and EY576 from Dammam to Abu Dhabi scheduled for July 28 were cancelled following the temporary closure of Dammam airport.

flydubai

flydubai has cancelled:

  • FZ815 to Abha

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has cancelled the following services from Sharjah:

  • G9068 to Kuwait

  • G9124 to Kuwait

  • G9107 to Bahrain

  • G9195 to Abha

flyadeal

The Saudi low-cost carrier has cancelled:

  • F3512 from Dubai to Riyadh

Other airline updates

Saudia

Saudia said all cancellations and schedule changes have now been updated in its booking system through the end of October 2026, allowing customers to continue making bookings.

The airline continues to advise passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport and not to proceed unless their flight is confirmed.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways continues to suspend passenger services to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait until and including July 31, 2026.

Travel advisories remain in force

Although airport operations across the UAE remain stable, international aviation and government authorities continue to warn that the security situation across the Middle East remains unpredictable.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its safety advisory advising airlines to avoid operating in the airspace over the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and parts of the Gulf of Oman until August 31 because of the continuing risks linked to military activity.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also continues to advise British nationals travelling in the region to prepare for possible flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and wider travel disruption. Travellers are encouraged to monitor airline updates, follow instructions from local authorities and keep their travel plans under review.

The US Department of State has maintained its worldwide advisory urging Americans to exercise increased caution, warning that the security environment in the Middle East remains complex despite previous diplomatic efforts. Similar travel advisories remain in place from Canada and Australia.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
AirlineLatest update
Aegean AirlinesDubai flights cancelled until August 31.
Air AstanaDubai flights from Almaty and Astana suspended until August 31. Refunds and rebooking available.
Air CanadaToronto-Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
Air FranceDubai flights expected to resume July 27; Riyadh suspended until July 24; Beirut until August 2.
airBalticRiga-Dubai services suspended.
British AirwaysDubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv suspended until October 31. Doha and Riyadh schedules reduced. Jeddah route permanently withdrawn.
Cathay PacificDubai flights suspended until October 24; Riyadh until October 25.
FinnairDubai flights suspended until October 24. Doha winter services also suspended.
ITA AirwaysDubai flights suspended until October 24.
KLMDubai, Riyadh and Dammam suspended until August 23.
Lufthansa GroupLufthansa and Swiss Dubai flights suspended until September 13. Several Middle East routes suspended until October 24.
Philippine AirlinesManila-Doha resumed; Dubai remains suspended until October 2.
ScootSingapore-Jeddah suspended until August 8.
Singapore AirlinesDubai flights suspended until October 24. Riyadh launch delayed until December 1.
Turkish AirlinesDubai, Abu Dhabi, Damascus, Beirut and Amman flights resumed. Iran services remain suspended.
Wizz AirDubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman suspended, with services expected to resume during September.

Passengers with bookings on affected airlines should check directly with carriers for refund, rebooking or travel waiver options.

Why flights are taking longer or being cancelled

Due to airspace restrictions and security concerns in parts of the region, some international flights are being rerouted.

Travellers may experience:

  • Longer flight times: Some routes may take an additional 1–3 hours due to detours.

  • Flight cancellations: Airlines may adjust schedules based on safety assessments.

  • Longer connection times: Increased traffic at alternative airports can affect layovers.

  • Possible baggage delays: Route changes may impact baggage transfers.

What passengers should do today

If you are travelling from the UAE today:

  • Check your flight status before leaving for the airport.

  • Monitor your airline's website or mobile app for the latest updates.

  • Ensure your airline has your current contact details.

  • Allow extra time for your journey in case of operational changes.

  • Follow official travel advice issued by your country's authorities if travelling internationally.

Travelling from UAE today? Due to the evolving situation, flight schedules and operational updates are subject to change; travellers are strongly advised to verify the latest status directly on their airline’s official website before planning travel.
Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Passengers at Zayed international airport in Abu Dhabi. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Flying from UAE today? New Etihad, Air Arabia updates

3m read
Travellers look at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Flying today? Latest US, UK, Canada, Australia alerts

4m read
Passengers at the departures area of Dubai International Airport as UAE travellers continue with summer holiday plans while increasingly opting for flexible tickets and delaying last-minute bookings amid ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East.

Flying today? Latest UAE flight cancellations, updates

4m read
UAE-Kuwait flights disrupted as Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia cancel services

Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia cancel Kuwait flights

2m read