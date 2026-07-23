Etihad extends Kuwait cancellations as minor delays reported in UAE airports, airlines
Dubai: Travellers flying from the UAE on Thursday should expect some disruption as airlines continue to adjust operations amid the escalating conflict in the Gulf.
While UAE airports remain operational and the majority of flights are operating as scheduled, some services to Bahrain and Kuwait have been cancelled, while several other departures and arrivals are facing delays.
Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on selected Kuwait flights until July 26 and has also cancelled Bahrain services until July 25. At Dubai International Airport, a handful of Emirates, flydubai and other international flights were delayed, while Sharjah Airport reported only minor delays and no major cancellations.
The latest changes come as Kuwait said its air defence systems intercepted hostile drones following what it described as an Iranian attack, adding to security concerns across the region.
Etihad Airways has cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport until July 26 due to operational reasons.
The airline has also cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain from July 23 to July 25, also citing operational reasons.
Etihad said: "We apologise for this inconvenience, our teams are doing their best to assist with your travel arrangements."
Passengers booked on affected services have been advised to ensure their contact details are up to date so they can receive the latest flight notifications by SMS or email.
Dubai International Airport remained largely operational on Thursday, although some flights were delayed.
Emirates
New York - Delayed
Jeddah - Delayed
London Heathrow - Delayed
Manchester - Delayed
flydubai
Almaty - Delayed
Lucknow - Delayed
Dhaka - Delayed
Other disruptions:
flyadeal from Riyadh - Cancelled
flydubai to Bahrain - Delayed
flydubai to Damascus - Cancelled
flydubai to Jeddah - Delayed
flydubai to Erbil - Cancelled
flyadeal to Riyadh - Cancelled
SpiceJet to Pune - Delayed
SpiceJet to Kozhikode - Delayed
SpiceJet to New Delhi - Delayed
Operations at Sharjah Airport remained largely normal, with only a few delays reported and no major cancellations.
Kuwait's military said on Thursday that its air defence systems intercepted hostile drones following what it described as an Iranian attack.
In a statement, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said air defences were "confronting attacks by hostile drones" and that explosions heard by residents were the result of interception operations.
Authorities urged residents to remain calm and follow official security instructions.
The announcement comes as tensions continue to rise across the Gulf. Kuwaiti authorities did not immediately provide details on the number of drones intercepted, whether there was any damage or whether there were casualties. Iran has not immediately commented on the allegation.
The US State Department has issued a worldwide caution for American citizens, warning that the security situation in the Middle East could change without notice.
The advisory warned travellers to be prepared for:
Flight cancellations
Airspace closures
Travel disruptions
It also noted that some airlines have postponed resuming services or cancelled routes altogether, urging travellers to check with their airlines before flying.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
|Airline
|Latest update
|Aegean Airlines
|Dubai flights cancelled until August 31.
|Air Astana
|Dubai flights from Almaty and Astana suspended until August 31. Refunds and rebooking available.
|Air Canada
|Toronto-Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
|Air France
|Dubai flights expected to resume July 27; Riyadh suspended until July 24; Beirut until August 2.
|airBaltic
|Riga-Dubai services suspended.
|British Airways
|Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv suspended until October 31. Doha and Riyadh schedules reduced. Jeddah route permanently withdrawn.
|Cathay Pacific
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24; Riyadh until October 25.
|Finnair
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24. Doha winter services also suspended.
|ITA Airways
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
|KLM
|Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam suspended until August 23.
|Lufthansa Group
|Lufthansa and Swiss Dubai flights suspended until September 13. Several Middle East routes suspended until October 24.
|Philippine Airlines
|Manila-Doha resumed; Dubai remains suspended until October 2.
|Scoot
|Singapore-Jeddah suspended until August 8.
|Singapore Airlines
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24. Riyadh launch delayed until December 1.
|Turkish Airlines
|Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Damascus, Beirut and Amman flights resumed. Iran services remain suspended.
|Wizz Air
|Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman suspended, with services expected to resume during September.
Passengers with bookings on affected airlines should check directly with carriers for refund, rebooking or travel waiver options.
Due to airspace restrictions and security concerns in parts of the region, some international flights are being rerouted.
Travellers may experience:
Longer flight times: Some routes may take an additional 1–3 hours due to detours.
Flight cancellations: Airlines may adjust schedules based on safety assessments.
Longer connection times: Increased traffic at alternative airports can affect layovers.
Possible baggage delays: Route changes may impact baggage transfers.
Passengers travelling from the UAE are advised to:
Check their flight status before leaving for the airport.
Monitor airline websites, mobile apps and airport departure boards for the latest updates.
Contact their airline directly if their flight has been cancelled to discuss rebooking, rerouting or refund options.
Travelling from UAE today? Due to the evolving situation, flight schedules and operational updates are subject to change; travellers are strongly advised to verify the latest status directly on their airline’s official website before planning travel.