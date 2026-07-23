GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai: UAE flight updates today as Gulf conflict triggers delays, cancellations

Etihad extends Kuwait cancellations as minor delays reported in UAE airports, airlines

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia issue alerts on Kuwait and Bahrain services
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia issue alerts on Kuwait and Bahrain services
Gulf News Archives

While UAE airports remain operational and the majority of flights are operating as scheduled, some services to Bahrain and Kuwait have been cancelled, while several other departures and arrivals are facing delays.

Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on selected Kuwait flights until July 26 and has also cancelled Bahrain services until July 25. At Dubai International Airport, a handful of Emirates, flydubai and other international flights were delayed, while Sharjah Airport reported only minor delays and no major cancellations.

The latest changes come as Kuwait said its air defence systems intercepted hostile drones following what it described as an Iranian attack, adding to security concerns across the region.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Latest updates

Etihad extends Kuwait flight cancellations

Etihad Airways has cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport until July 26 due to operational reasons.

The airline has also cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain from July 23 to July 25, also citing operational reasons.

Etihad said: "We apologise for this inconvenience, our teams are doing their best to assist with your travel arrangements."

Passengers booked on affected services have been advised to ensure their contact details are up to date so they can receive the latest flight notifications by SMS or email.

Dubai airport: Which flights are affected?

Dubai International Airport remained largely operational on Thursday, although some flights were delayed.

Arrivals

Emirates

  • New York - Delayed

  • Jeddah - Delayed

  • London Heathrow - Delayed

  • Manchester - Delayed

flydubai

  • Almaty - Delayed

  • Lucknow - Delayed

  • Dhaka - Delayed

Other disruptions:

  • flyadeal from Riyadh - Cancelled

Departures

  • flydubai to Bahrain - Delayed

  • flydubai to Damascus - Cancelled

  • flydubai to Jeddah - Delayed

  • flydubai to Erbil - Cancelled

  • flyadeal to Riyadh - Cancelled

  • SpiceJet to Pune - Delayed

  • SpiceJet to Kozhikode - Delayed

  • SpiceJet to New Delhi - Delayed

Sharjah Airport

Operations at Sharjah Airport remained largely normal, with only a few delays reported and no major cancellations.

Kuwait reports intercepting hostile drones

Kuwait's military said on Thursday that its air defence systems intercepted hostile drones following what it described as an Iranian attack.

In a statement, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said air defences were "confronting attacks by hostile drones" and that explosions heard by residents were the result of interception operations.

Authorities urged residents to remain calm and follow official security instructions.

The announcement comes as tensions continue to rise across the Gulf. Kuwaiti authorities did not immediately provide details on the number of drones intercepted, whether there was any damage or whether there were casualties. Iran has not immediately commented on the allegation.

US issues worldwide travel caution

The US State Department has issued a worldwide caution for American citizens, warning that the security situation in the Middle East could change without notice.

The advisory warned travellers to be prepared for:

  • Flight cancellations

  • Airspace closures

  • Travel disruptions

It also noted that some airlines have postponed resuming services or cancelled routes altogether, urging travellers to check with their airlines before flying.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
AirlineLatest update
Aegean AirlinesDubai flights cancelled until August 31.
Air AstanaDubai flights from Almaty and Astana suspended until August 31. Refunds and rebooking available.
Air CanadaToronto-Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
Air FranceDubai flights expected to resume July 27; Riyadh suspended until July 24; Beirut until August 2.
airBalticRiga-Dubai services suspended.
British AirwaysDubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv suspended until October 31. Doha and Riyadh schedules reduced. Jeddah route permanently withdrawn.
Cathay PacificDubai flights suspended until October 24; Riyadh until October 25.
FinnairDubai flights suspended until October 24. Doha winter services also suspended.
ITA AirwaysDubai flights suspended until October 24.
KLMDubai, Riyadh and Dammam suspended until August 23.
Lufthansa GroupLufthansa and Swiss Dubai flights suspended until September 13. Several Middle East routes suspended until October 24.
Philippine AirlinesManila-Doha resumed; Dubai remains suspended until October 2.
ScootSingapore-Jeddah suspended until August 8.
Singapore AirlinesDubai flights suspended until October 24. Riyadh launch delayed until December 1.
Turkish AirlinesDubai, Abu Dhabi, Damascus, Beirut and Amman flights resumed. Iran services remain suspended.
Wizz AirDubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman suspended, with services expected to resume during September.

Passengers with bookings on affected airlines should check directly with carriers for refund, rebooking or travel waiver options.

Why flights are taking longer or being cancelled

Due to airspace restrictions and security concerns in parts of the region, some international flights are being rerouted.

Travellers may experience:

  • Longer flight times: Some routes may take an additional 1–3 hours due to detours.

  • Flight cancellations: Airlines may adjust schedules based on safety assessments.

  • Longer connection times: Increased traffic at alternative airports can affect layovers.

  • Possible baggage delays: Route changes may impact baggage transfers.

Advice for passengers

Passengers travelling from the UAE are advised to:

  • Check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

  • Monitor airline websites, mobile apps and airport departure boards for the latest updates.

  • Contact their airline directly if their flight has been cancelled to discuss rebooking, rerouting or refund options.

Travelling from UAE today? Due to the evolving situation, flight schedules and operational updates are subject to change; travellers are strongly advised to verify the latest status directly on their airline’s official website before planning travel.
Related Topics:
UAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Security officers at the Kuwait International Airport on June 1, 2026, when the airport resumed operations following a phased reopening plan. Several flights to Kuwait have been cancelled or suspended due to operational reasons amid heightened regional tensions.

UAE-Kuwait flights cancelled: Latest airline updates

2m read
Passengers at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport.

Flying today? Latest UAE flight cancellations, delays

3m read
Passengers at the departures area of Dubai International Airport as UAE travellers continue with summer holiday plans while increasingly opting for flexible tickets and delaying last-minute bookings amid ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East.

Flying today? Latest UAE flight cancellations, updates

4m read
UAE-Kuwait flights disrupted as Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia cancel services

Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia cancel Kuwait flights

2m read