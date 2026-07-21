Etihad extends Kuwait cancellations to July 24 as other UAE airlines suspend services
Abu Dhabi: Passengers travelling between the UAE and Kuwait continue to face disruption after several airlines cancelled flights, with Etihad Airways extending the suspension of selected Kuwait services until July 24.
The latest cancellations come as regional tensions escalated following Iranian military strikes targeting US facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, prompting airlines to adjust operations for operational reasons.
Etihad Airways said flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport have now been cancelled until July 24, 2026.
The airline said the flights were cancelled due to operational reasons.
"We apologise for this inconvenience, our teams are doing their best to assist with your travel arrangements," Etihad said.
The airline urged affected passengers to ensure their contact details are updated through its website so they can receive the latest flight information by SMS or email.
Etihad said the safety and comfort of its guests and crew remain its top priority.
In addition to the Kuwait suspensions, the airline has also cancelled several Bahrain services, including flights EY641, EY642, EY647 and EY648 on selected dates this week due to operational reasons.
Emirates has cancelled flight EK857 from Dubai to Kuwait.
Another Dubai-Kuwait service, EK859, has also been cancelled.
Air Arabia has announced multiple Kuwait cancellations.
The affected services include:
Abu Dhabi-Kuwait: Flight 3L020 on July 22
Sharjah-Kuwait: Flights G9068 and G9124 on July 21
Sharjah-Kuwait: Flights G9068 and G9124 on July 22
flydubai has cancelled flight FZ023 to Bahrain, along with the associated Emirates codeshare service EK2016.
The latest airline disruptions come after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched strikes against US military targets in Kuwait and Bahrain.
Iran said it targeted military infrastructure including air defence systems, radar installations and missile defence systems at US facilities in both countries.
The Iranian military also said it had launched missile attacks against a US base in Kuwait, describing the operation as part of an escalation in the confrontation with the United States. The UAE has strongly condemned these attacks on its neighbouring states.
Amid the growing tensions, the US State Department has issued a worldwide caution for American citizens.
The advisory urged US citizens to exercise increased caution, saying the security environment in the Middle East remains complex and could escalate without warning.
It also advised Americans outside the Middle East to reconsider travel to and through the region, warning of a heightened possibility of attacks targeting US diplomatic facilities and locations associated with the United States and its citizens worldwide.