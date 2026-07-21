Flying from UAE today? Latest Etihad, flydubai, Air France flight cancellations, travel advisories explained

Etihad, flydubai and Air France adjust schedules while Dubai Airport operates normally
Dubai: Flight operations across the UAE remain largely normal, but airlines are continuing to adjust schedules as the conflict between the US and Iran disrupts travel across parts of the Gulf.
The biggest development on Tuesday came from Air France, which has temporarily suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh while extending its suspension of services to Beirut, citing the evolving security situation in the Middle East.
The airline said flights to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB) will remain suspended until July 27, with departures from Dubai cancelled until July 28. Flights to Riyadh are suspended until July 24, with departures from the Saudi capital affected until July 25. Services to Beirut will remain suspended until August 2.
Air France said passengers affected by the disruption are being contacted directly and may cancel or postpone their journeys without additional charges, even if their flights have not been cancelled. The airline said it continues to monitor the geopolitical situation and regional airspace restrictions before deciding when services can safely resume.
Air France flights between Paris and Riyadh are suspended until July 24.
Departures from Riyadh are affected until July 25.
Air France has extended the suspension of flights to and from Beirut until August 2.
Despite Air France's suspension, Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains fully operational.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said the airport is operating at "pretty much full capacity."
More than six million passengers have travelled through Dubai since the regional conflict began.
Passenger traffic remains strong as international airlines gradually restore services.
Etihad Airways has cancelled the following services due to operational reasons:
EY653 Abu Dhabi–Kuwait
EY654 Kuwait–Abu Dhabi
These cancellations have now been extended until July 24.
Etihad has also cancelled selected Bahrain services:
July 21
EY641
EY642
EY647
EY648
July 23
EY647
EY648
Passengers are advised to ensure their contact details are updated on Etihad's website to receive the latest notifications.
flydubai has cancelled:
FZ023
Emirates codeshare EK2016
Both services are scheduled between Dubai and Bahrain.
The US State Department has issued a worldwide caution for American citizens.
It warned that:
The security situation in the Middle East remains unpredictable.
Travellers should exercise increased caution.
Americans should reconsider travel to and through parts of the region due to the risk of further escalation.
According to Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths:
Dubai Airport itself is operating normally.
Some European airlines are still affected by government travel advisories.
Insurance requirements have also delayed the return of certain carriers.
Airlines continue using alternative flight paths through Saudi Arabia and southern air corridors to avoid restricted airspace.
Dubai-Kuwait flights EK853, EK855, EK857 and EK859 have been cancelled on July 21. Return flights EK854, EK856, EK858 and EK860 from Kuwait to Dubai have also been cancelled.
Following services have been cancelled:
Sharjah to Kuwait: G9068, G9124
Abu Dhabi to Kuwait: 3L020
Several international airlines have adjusted UAE schedules because of regional security concerns and airspace restrictions.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
|Airline
|Status Update
|Singapore Airlines
|Dubai suspended until Oct 24; Riyadh launch delayed to Dec 1
|British Airways
|Dubai suspended until Oct 24; refund/rebook options open
|Air Canada
|Toronto-Dubai and Tel Aviv suspended until Oct 24
|Lufthansa Group / SWISS
|Dubai suspended until Sep 13; Abu Dhabi & regional routes paused until Oct 24
|Cathay Pacific
|Dubai and Riyadh suspended until Aug 31
|KLM
|Dubai, Riyadh, and Dammam suspended until Aug 23
|Aegean Airlines
|Dubai flights cancelled through Aug 31
|Air France
|Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv, and Beirut suspended
|ITA Airways
|Dubai suspended until Oct 24
|Wizz Air
|Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman paused; resuming in September
|AirBaltic
|Riga-Dubai services suspended
|Finnair
|Doha and Dubai connectivity modified/rerouted
|Air Astana
|Almaty-Dubai disruptions; rebooking and refunds offered
|Scoot
|Singapore-Jeddah flights suspended
Passengers with bookings on affected airlines should check directly with carriers for refund, rebooking or travel waiver options.
Due to airspace restrictions and security concerns in parts of the region, some international flights are being rerouted.
Travellers may experience:
Longer flight times: Some routes may take an additional 1–3 hours due to detours.
Flight cancellations: Airlines may adjust schedules based on safety assessments.
Longer connection times: Increased traffic at alternative airports can affect layovers.
Possible baggage delays: Route changes may impact baggage transfers.
Passengers are advised to:
Check their flight status directly with their airline.
Monitor SMS and email updates from their carrier.
Leave extra time to reach the airport.
Review the latest travel advisories if flying to destinations across the Gulf or the wider Middle East.
While the vast majority of flights from the UAE continue to operate, airlines say schedules remain subject to change as they continue to monitor the evolving regional security situation.
Travelling from UAE today? Due to the evolving situation, flight schedules and operational updates are subject to change; travellers are strongly advised to verify the latest status directly on their airline’s official website before planning travel.