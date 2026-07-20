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US, UK and Canada update travel advisories for UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan

Updated advisories and Kuwait flight cancellations prompt fresh checks for travellers

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Travelers in Terminal 4 of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.
Travelers in Terminal 4 of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.
Bloomberg

Dubai: Travellers flying across the Gulf and Jordan are being urged to check airline schedules and review official safety guidance after the US, UK and Canada updated travel alerts amid renewed military activity in the Middle East.

The notices cover destinations including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Jordan, although the level of advice differs by country and, in some cases, by region within a country.

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Passengers have also been told to confirm that their flights are operating before heading to the airport, with several services between the UAE and Kuwait cancelled.

Kuwait

The US Embassy in Kuwait said the regional security environment remained complex and advised Americans to reconsider travel to the country. Travellers were asked to visit airline websites or contact carriers directly for flight updates, while the embassy said it was providing limited emergency services to US citizens.

The UK said Kuwait International Airport was operating through Terminals 4 and 5 for Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, while Terminal 1 remained closed. Flight schedules were reduced, and passengers were told to check with their airline before travelling.

Canada advises its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Kuwait because of regional tensions.

Bahrain alert raised

The US Embassy said on July 20 that it had information suggesting Iran could seek to target unspecified locations in central Manama.

Americans were urged to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. The embassy advised people who hear an explosion or emergency siren to seek cover immediately, move away from windows and avoid approaching missile or drone debris.

The warning followed the activation of emergency sirens in Bahrain, with the Ministry of Interior asking residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

The UK said the situation remained unpredictable and attacks could resume at short notice. British nationals were advised to monitor official information, keep travel documents updated and stay indoors if instructed to take shelter.

Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel to Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia travellers told to reconsider plans

The US has advised Americans to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia and travel through the wider Middle East because of the risk of further escalation.

Non-emergency US government employees and their families were previously ordered to leave the country, although emergency consular assistance remains available. Travellers have been told to monitor local media, avoid demonstrations and contact airlines directly when flights are affected.

The UK continues to advise against all travel within 10 kilometres of the Saudi-Yemen border and against all but essential travel to areas between 10 and 80 kilometres from the border.

British authorities also warned that the Houthis have threatened Saudi infrastructure and have previously targeted airports and other facilities.

Canada updated its advice on July 17 and is asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Saudi Arabia.

New warning for Jordan’s Aqaba airport

The UK updated its Jordan travel guidance on July 19 and now advises against all but essential travel to Aqaba International Airport and the city’s seaport.

It also advises against all travel within three kilometres of Jordan’s border with Syria. British travellers were told to stay away from security and military facilities, monitor local and international media and follow shelter instructions if hostilities resume.

The update came after Jordan reported further missile interceptions and summoned the Iranian chargé d’affaires in Amman over attacks on the country.

UAE, Oman and Qatar also covered

The US has advised Americans to reconsider travel to the UAE, citing the possibility of unforeseen escalation. Non-emergency US government personnel remain outside the country, while non-emergency visa services are suspended.

Travellers were asked to contact airlines directly for flight changes, avoid demonstrations, stay away from fallen debris and monitor instructions from UAE authorities.

Canada also advises against non-essential travel to the UAE.

Similar US guidance applies to Oman and Qatar. Commercial flights were operating from Oman when the advisory was issued, although US government employees faced travel restrictions to Musandam and Duqm. The US Embassy in Qatar advised travellers to identify the nearest shelter and consider alternative departure arrangements.

What passengers should do before travelling

Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with the airline before leaving for the airport, particularly when travelling to Kuwait or through airports where schedules have been reduced.

Travellers should also review the precise advisory for their nationality and destination, since warnings can apply to an entire country, a specific border area or individual facilities such as Aqaba airport.

Authorities have advised passengers to keep travel documents accessible, maintain contact with family members, keep phones charged and follow local instructions if sirens or security alerts are activated.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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UAE TravelUS-Israel-Iran war

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