Canada, UK and US advisories flag risks as Abha flight cancellations continue
At least 11 departures from Abha were listed as cancelled on Wednesday, including flights to Dubai and Sharjah, following a Houthi missile and drone attack on the airport earlier this week.
The latest cancellations affected four services to Riyadh, four to Jeddah, two to Dubai and one to Sharjah. Six of the disrupted flights were operated by Saudia, while flyadeal cancelled two services to Jeddah.
Flydubai flights FZ815 and FZ811 from Abha to Dubai, scheduled to depart at 12.15 pm and 5.55 pm, were cancelled. Air Arabia flight G9195 to Sharjah, scheduled for 2.25 pm, was also cancelled.
The disruption followed at least 10 cancelled departures from Abha on Tuesday, including services connecting the city with Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh and Jeddah.
Canada updated its Saudi Arabia travel advice on July 14, urging travellers to exercise a high degree of caution across the kingdom because of the volatile regional security situation.
The advisory now recommends avoiding non-essential travel to Abha International Airport in Asir Province because of the risk of missile and drone attacks.
Canadian authorities also advise against all travel to areas within 30 kilometres of the Yemen border and against non-essential travel to locations between 30 and 80 kilometres from the border.
Travellers have also been advised to avoid non-essential journeys to Al Qatif Governorate in the Eastern Province and areas near government-declared restricted zones close to the Iraqi border, Hafr Al Batin and Khafji.
Canada said missiles, drones and other projectiles had struck targets in Saudi Arabia, warning that renewed military activity could cause further travel disruption and flight cancellations at short notice.
The government advised Canadians to keep their travel documents updated, follow instructions from local authorities and prepare departure plans that do not depend on government assistance.
Travellers were also warned that photographing or sharing images of military activity, installations or damage could result in severe penalties under local laws.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advises against all travel to areas within 10 kilometres of Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen.
British travellers have also been told to avoid all but essential travel to locations within 10 to 80 kilometres of the border.
The warning remained current on July 15, following an update on July 13 reflecting renewed regional tensions.
British authorities said the situation remained unpredictable despite a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, adding that further attacks could take place at short notice.
The advisory said the Houthis had publicly threatened Saudi infrastructure and had previously targeted airports and other facilities in the kingdom.
British nationals were advised to monitor local and international media, remain away from military and security facilities and keep their departure plans under review.
Travellers were also reminded that insurance policies could be invalidated when journeys are made against official government advice.
The US continues to classify Saudi Arabia under its Level 3 advisory, which asks citizens to reconsider travel, while certain areas remain under a Level 4 warning against travel.
The advisory, issued on March 13, cites missile and drone attacks from Iran, threats from the Houthis and the risk of falling debris from intercepted projectiles.
US authorities said attacks had targeted cities, airports, military bases, energy facilities, infrastructure and diplomatic locations across the kingdom.
The Federal Aviation Administration has also issued warnings covering risks to civil aviation operating within or near the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia.
American travellers have been advised to maintain emergency departure plans, monitor local developments and ensure that documents remain current and accessible.
The US advisory also highlights the risk of exit bans and warns that social media activity considered critical or disruptive by Saudi authorities could lead to arrest, imprisonment or restrictions on leaving the country.
Tuesday’s cancellations began after the Houthis targeted Abha International Airport with missiles and drones, marking the first major escalation between the group and Saudi Arabia following several years of relative calm.
No casualties were reported following the attack.
The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting after the strike, where UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Khaled Khiari warned against further escalation.
“Yemen and the wider region cannot afford another cycle of escalation,” he told the council.