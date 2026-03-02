GOLD/FOREX
Saudia extends flight cancellations to eight destinations until March 4

Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and others remain suspended as tensions persist

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Saudia extends flight cancellations to eight destinations until March 4
Supplied

Saudia has confirmed that flights to and from Amman, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, Moscow and Peshawar will remain cancelled amid ongoing regional developments. The airline said the suspension has been extended until 4 March at 23:59 GMT.

In a statement, Saudia said affected passengers are being notified directly and advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The carrier stressed that the safety of its passengers and crew remains its highest priority, adding that further updates will be provided as necessary.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
iran nuclear programme

