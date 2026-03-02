Saudia extends flight cancellations to eight destinations until March 4

Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and others remain suspended as tensions persist
Saudia has confirmed that flights to and from Amman, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, Moscow and Peshawar will remain cancelled amid ongoing regional developments. The airline said the suspension has been extended until 4 March at 23:59 GMT.
In a statement, Saudia said affected passengers are being notified directly and advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
The carrier stressed that the safety of its passengers and crew remains its highest priority, adding that further updates will be provided as necessary.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.