As of Monday, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the UAE were among the nations that announced at least partial closures of their skies. This has led to widespread flight suspensions, cancellations, and diversions, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded around the world.

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi said passengers scheduled to travel should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport. It added that safety remains its highest priority and it is working closely with airlines and authorities to manage the situation.

Air Arabia has suspended all flights to and from the UAE until 3 pm (UAE time) Tuesday March, 03. Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Iraq are suspended until March 4. The airline said: “Our teams continue to actively monitor the evolving situation. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”

Emirates customers can rebook for travel on or before March 20 or request a refund. All city check-in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice. The airline said: “We apologise to customers affected by disruptions for any inconvenience caused. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.”

It added: “The situation remains dynamic and is assessed continuously. We urge all customers to review the latest operational updates on emirates.com and check their email for any notifications about changes or cancellations to their flights before travelling to the airport.”

