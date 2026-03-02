Airspace shutdown across region forces UAE flight cancellations
Dubai: Flights across the UAE remain suspended as of Monday evening, with major airlines halting operations due to regional airspace closures.
UAE’s main carriers, Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, and Air Arabia, have extended the cancellation of their services to March 3.
It has been three days since the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran, which has led to Iran counterattacking the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
As of Monday, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the UAE were among the nations that announced at least partial closures of their skies. This has led to widespread flight suspensions, cancellations, and diversions, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded around the world.
The region’s aviation sector, a thriving ecosystem that transports millions of passengers per day, has come to a standstill, especially with the closure of key hubs in Dubai and Doha.
Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai until 3pm UAE time on Tuesday, March 3.
The airline said: “Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Tuesday, 3 March.”
It added: “The situation remains dynamic and is assessed continuously. We urge all customers to review the latest operational updates on emirates.com and check their email for any notifications about changes or cancellations to their flights before travelling to the airport.”
Emirates customers can rebook for travel on or before March 20 or request a refund. All city check-in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice. The airline said: “We apologise to customers affected by disruptions for any inconvenience caused. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.”
UAE’s national carrier has also suspended all flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 2 pm UAE time on Tuesday, March 3.
The airline said: “Regional airspace closures continue to impact Etihad Airways’ operations, and all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 2 pm UAE time on Tuesday, March 3.”
Etihad is offering free rebooking for eligible tickets until March 18 and full refunds for flights until March 7. It said: “Safety remains our absolute priority, and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met.”
flydubai confirmed it has suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 3 pm on Tuesday, March 3.
The airline said: “Due to ongoing developments in the region, flydubai has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 3 pm (UAE time) on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.”
It added: “The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”
Air Arabia has suspended all flights to and from the UAE until 3 pm (UAE time) Tuesday March, 03. Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Iraq are suspended until March 4. The airline said: “Our teams continue to actively monitor the evolving situation. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport said flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers have been advised not to proceed to the airport and to stay in contact with their airlines.
Dubai Airports confirmed that a concourse at Dubai International sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Most terminals had already been cleared of passengers due to contingency plans.
Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi said passengers scheduled to travel should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport. It added that safety remains its highest priority and it is working closely with airlines and authorities to manage the situation.
Airlines and airports said further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.