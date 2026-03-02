GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Etihad resumes some flights as Abu Dhabi regular operations remain cancelled

Repatriation and cargo flights may operate with UAE approval

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Commercial operations remain cancelled.
Commercial operations remain cancelled.
Supplied/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Etihad has resumed some limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi, even as all scheduled commercial services remain cancelled.

In a new statement, the airline confirmed that all regular commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi are still cancelled.

However, it said: “Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals.”

The airline stressed that these flights are being operated only under specific approvals.

Etihad added: “Safety remains our absolute priority, and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met.”

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Commercial operations remain cancelled

Passengers booked on scheduled commercial flights are advised that cancellations remain in place until 2 pm UAE time on Tuesday, March 3.

The airline said: “Regional airspace closures continue to impact Etihad Airways’ operations, and all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 2 pm UAE time on Tuesday, March 3.”

Etihad is offering free rebooking for eligible tickets until March 18 and full refunds for flights until March 7. It said: “Safety remains our absolute priority, and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met.”

Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Regional airspace closures are disrupting Etihad Airways’ operations to and from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad halts Abu Dhabi flights to March 3 amid war

2h ago2m read
Passengers on cancelled flights can also request a full refund through the airline’s website or via their travel agents

Etihad suspends flights until 2am on Monday

1m read
Regional airspace closures are disrupting Etihad Airways’ operations to and from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad suspends Abu Dhabi departures until March 1

1m read
Travellers flying between the UAE and Pakistan are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Etihad cancels, delays Pakistan flights

1m read