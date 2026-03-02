Etihad resumes some flights as Abu Dhabi regular operations remain cancelled

Repatriation and cargo flights may operate with UAE approval
Abu Dhabi: Etihad has resumed some limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi, even as all scheduled commercial services remain cancelled.
In a new statement, the airline confirmed that all regular commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi are still cancelled.
However, it said: “Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals.”
The airline stressed that these flights are being operated only under specific approvals.
Etihad added: “Safety remains our absolute priority, and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met.”
Passengers booked on scheduled commercial flights are advised that cancellations remain in place until 2 pm UAE time on Tuesday, March 3.
The airline said: “Regional airspace closures continue to impact Etihad Airways’ operations, and all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 2 pm UAE time on Tuesday, March 3.”
Etihad is offering free rebooking for eligible tickets until March 18 and full refunds for flights until March 7.