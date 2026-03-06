Etihad to resume limited Abu Dhabi flights to 25 destinations

Selected global routes to operate from March 6 as airline gradually restores services
Etihad Airways will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from March 6, 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key international destinations.
The airline said passengers with previous bookings will be accommodated on the new flights as soon as possible, while tickets are also available for sale on its website.
Authorities approved the decision following extensive safety and security assessments, and operations will continue to be monitored closely.
Etihad urged travellers not to travel to the airport unless they have:
Been contacted directly by the airline, or
Hold a confirmed booking on one of the resumed flights.
Affected passengers will receive direct communication from the airline confirming the status of their flights and outlining available options.
Travellers are also advised to ensure their contact details are updated in their booking and monitor their email for further updates.
Flights to and from Abu Dhabi are scheduled to operate between March 6 and March 19 to the following destinations:
Ahmedabad, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Cairo, Colombo, Delhi, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Hyderabad, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow, Madrid, Malé, Milan Malpensa, Moscow Sheremetyevo, Mumbai, New York JFK, Paris, Phuket, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul Incheon, Toronto and Zurich.
All services remain subject to operational approvals and may change depending on regional airspace conditions.
All other scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended, Etihad said.
Guests holding Etihad tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, with original travel dates up to March 212026, can rebook free of charge on Etihad-operated flights until May 15, 2026.
Passengers travelling on Etihad flights until March 21 may also request a refund through the airline’s website or via their travel agent.
The airline said it is currently experiencing high call volumes and urged passengers seeking refunds to use the online request form.
Etihad added that safety remains its top priority, and flights will operate only once all safety criteria are fully met.
