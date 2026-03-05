Emirates to operate limited flights until further notice; 100 flights to depart Dubai on March 5-6

Emirates flights will also carry essential cargo like perishables and pharmaceuticals
Dubai: Dubai's flagship carrier, Emirates, has confirmed it is operating a reduced flight schedule until further notice following the partial re-opening of regional airspace for the safe conduct of commercial flights.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The Dubai-based airline said that on March 5 and 6, more than 100 flights will depart from and return to Dubai.
"These services will carry passengers travelling to their final destinations, as well as essential cargo including perishables and pharmaceuticals.
Emirates said it will gradually rebuild its flying schedule, depending on airspace availability and operational requirements being met.
It said, "Emirates will continue to gradually build back its flying schedule, subject to airspace availability and all operational requirements being met. Safety is always our top priority."
Passengers have been asked to proceed to the airport only if they have a confirmed booking.
UAE airports have mostly paused regular scheduled flights due to regional airspace closures; still, airlines are operating limited and special services to bring residents and citizens home.
UAE national carriers Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia have suspended scheduled operations until March 9 in some cases.
On Monday, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) said it has completed travel procedures for 30,913 passengers across the country’s airports, working in coordination with relevant authorities to manage the impact of temporary flight suspensions.
The passengers were processed at Zayed International Airport, Dubai Airports, Sharjah International Airport, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Fujairah International Airport.
Regional aviation has entered a state of flux since a US-Israel coalition attacked Iran on Saturday. As of now, Israel has begun targeting sites in Tehran and Hezbollah sites in Beirut, widening the conflict, while the US Senate fails to limit US President Donald Trump’s war powers.
The US Pentagon confirmed two US service members have been killed in Kuwait. In the UAE, 189 ballistic missiles have been detected since the start of Iranian aggression, with 175 destroyed.
The country has waived overstay fines amid airspace closures, and residents stranded abroad are returning home on special flights.