Limited Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia flights resume; check flight status
Due to ongoing regional airspace disruptions, UAE carriers have adjusted schedules across major airports. While most regular flights remain suspended, limited and special services are operating to support passengers with confirmed bookings, repatriation needs, cargo, and essential travel.
UAE passengers are returning via special and charter flights, including direct services from Dubai and Fujairah Airport, as well as flights via Oman Air and Salam Air. While most regular flights remain paused, limited services continue to repatriate residents and tourists, with normal airport operations gradually resuming.
Limited flights have resumed at Dubai (DXB, DWC), Abu Dhabi (AUH), Sharjah (SHJ), and Ras Al Khaimah (RKT). Passengers should only travel with a confirmed departure, as schedules remain subject to change.
Airports are operating under defined schedules in coordination with airlines, prioritising passenger and staff safety. Sharjah Airport provides SMS, email, and social media alerts for flight updates.
Confirm departure times and terminals with your airline.
Monitor airline apps, websites, and official airport channels.
Follow official guidance and updates before heading to the airport.
All scheduled flights to/from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 6am UAE time, Friday, March 6.
Limited repositioning, cargo, and repatriation flights operate on March 4–5, subject to safety approvals.
Travel only with a confirmed booking within the last 24 hours.
Check etihad.com before heading to the airport.
Keep booking contact details up to date.
Tickets issued on/before February 28, 2026 with travel up to March 10 may be rebooked free of charge until March 31, 2026.
Refunds via etihad.com/refund-form or travel agents.
High call volumes expected; online forms recommended.
All scheduled flights to/from Dubai suspended until 11:59 pm UAE time, Saturday, March 7.
Limited flights operate, prioritising passengers with earlier confirmed bookings.
Travel only if notified directly by Emirates or holding a confirmed booking.
Check emirates.com and email notifications for updates.
Dubai city check-in points temporarily closed.
Rebook on alternate flights for travel on/before March 27.
Refunds for flights booked on/before March 12.
Travel agent bookings handled directly through agents.
Scheduled flights resume to several destinations from March 05.
Some destinations remain affected due to airspace restrictions; flights may take longer due to rerouting.
Flights bookable via flydubai.com, contact centre (+971 600 54 44 45), flydubai travel shops, or travel agents.
Passengers should check flight status before travelling.
Flight suspension:
Flights to/from UAE suspended until 3pm UAE time, Monday 9, March 2026.
Limited flights continue under operational and safety approvals.
Passenger guidance:
Travel only if contacted directly regarding an operating flight.
Regularly check flight status via Air Arabia website.
Keep contact details updated via Manage Booking.
One free date change within 15 days
Full credit voucher
Full refund to original payment method
Travel agent bookings must be managed through agents; direct bookings via website/app.
Passengers are strongly advised not to travel to the airport unless they hold a confirmed ticket and have been explicitly instructed by their airline. Access will be restricted to confirmed travellers only. The safety and wellbeing of all passengers and staff remain the highest priority.
Due to regional airspace and security restrictions, most international airlines have halted flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with only a few operating limited repatriation and essential services.
Air France – Flights to/from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh cancelled until March 5 due to security concerns.
Virgin Atlantic – Resumed scheduled flights between London Heathrow and Dubai/Riyadh from March 3.
Indian carriers operating special/repatriation flights:
IndiGo – Flights to Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah now operating; UAE repatriation services increasing from March 3 to March 5. Passengers should wait for direct confirmation before travelling.
Air India – Additional capacity deployed to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris (CDG).
Air India Express – Special flights to/from Ras Al Khaimah from March 5 to March 7, connecting Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai.
SpiceJet & Akasa Air – Operating select repatriation services to the UAE.
Other major carriers affected: Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, Saudia, KLM, Lufthansa, Finnair, British Airways, Air Canada, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines; most services are cancelled or paused.
Passengers are advised to monitor flight status, wait for direct confirmation from their airline, and follow official updates before heading to the airport.