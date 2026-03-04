UAE airlines continue limited operations as regular flights remain disrupted

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the resumption of limited flights at UAE airports to help stranded passengers affected by recent regional developments depart safely. Air operations currently run at 48 flights per hour through designated emergency corridors. Since 1 March 2026, 17,498 passengers have been transported on 60 national carrier flights, with the next phase set to operate 80 daily flights, carrying over 27,000 passengers.