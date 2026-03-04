UAE airlines continue limited operations as regular flights remain disrupted

Limited flights resume at UAE airports, check travel guidance and rebooking options
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the resumption of limited flights at UAE airports to help stranded passengers affected by recent regional developments depart safely. Air operations currently run at 48 flights per hour through designated emergency corridors. Since 1 March 2026, 17,498 passengers have been transported on 60 national carrier flights, with the next phase set to operate 80 daily flights, carrying over 27,000 passengers.
Limited flights have resumed across major UAE airports:
Dubai (DXB & DWC): Only confirmed travellers allowed. Verify departure times and terminals before travelling.
Abu Dhabi (Zayed International): Access restricted to confirmed passengers; safety and smooth operations prioritised.
Sharjah (SIA): Operations resumed under a defined schedule; confirm flight times with your airline.
Fujairah: SalamAir flights connect to Calicut, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Istanbul, Cairo, and Karachi. Tickets available via www.SalamAir.com. Upcoming Muscat flights: OV1072 (Fujairah → Muscat) 08:45–09:40, OV1071 (Muscat → Fujairah) 07:20–08:15.
Ras Al Khaimah (RKT): Limited operations resumed; check with airlines for updates and rebooking.
Passengers are urged to confirm bookings before travelling and follow official updates.
Suspended flights: All scheduled flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 11:59 pm, March 4, 2026.
Limited operations: Passenger repatriation and cargo flights are operating on March 3 and 4, 2026, prioritising customers with earlier bookings.
Travel guidance: Check flight status at emirates.com and ensure contact details are up to date.
Rebooking & refunds:
Rebook alternate flights on or before March 20, 2026
Request refunds for tickets booked on or before March 10, 2026 via the online refund form or through travel agents
City check‑in points: Temporarily closed until further notice
Suspended flights: All scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 2:00 pm, March 5, 2026.
Limited operations: Some repositioning, cargo, and repatriation flights may operate under strict safety approvals.
Travel guidance: Check flight status at etihad.com and ensure booking contact details are up to date.
Tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026 with travel dates up to March 10 may be rebooked free of charge until March 31, 2026
Refund requests can be submitted online or via travel agents
Suspended flights: Operations temporarily suspended until 3:00 PM, March 4, 2026. Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq remain suspended until March 5, 2026.
Limited flights: Some flights may operate under operational and safety approvals; affected passengers will be notified directly.
One free date change within 15 days
Full credit voucher
Full refund to the original form of payment
Passengers should regularly check flight status and update contact information.
Resumed operations: Limited flights operating from Terminals 2 and 3 at DXB from March 3, 2026.
Passenger priority: Customers affected by disruptions are prioritised for rescheduling.
Travel guidance: Only confirmed passengers should travel. Update contact details via Manage Your Booking and check for updates from flydubai or travel agents.
Rebook flights to the same destination within 20 days of the original travel date, free of charge
Contact the flydubai Contact Centre at +971 600 54 44 45, visit a travel shop, or reach out to travel agents
Flights will resume fully once restrictions are lifted. Passenger and crew safety remains the top priority.
Current air operations run at 48 flights per hour via emergency corridors. Since 1 March 2026, 17,498 passengers have flown on 60 national carrier flights. The next phase plans 80 daily flights carrying over 27,000 passengers.
The UAE Government covers accommodation and subsistence costs for affected travellers. Passengers should only travel if contacted by their airline.
The tourism sector remains fully operational: 1,260 hotels and over 40,000 tourism-related businesses continue normal operations, including hotels, resorts, attractions, and shopping centres.
Emergency measures include coordination with embassies, tourism authorities, and airport operators to provide accommodation, transportation, visas, and logistical support for stranded passengers.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has activated emergency air corridors and coordinated contingency plans with GCC states and the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) processed travel procedures for 30,913 travellers, issuing 15,327 entry visas, ensuring safe temporary residence and dignified conditions until departures are possible.
Passengers are advised not to travel unless they hold a confirmed booking or have been contacted directly by their airline. Those affected by cancellations may request refunds or rebook according to airline policies. Travelers should regularly check flight status and ensure their contact information is up to date for the latest updates.