US-Israel war on Iran: Latest update on UAE airlines flight suspensions

Passengers urged to check flight status and update contact details before travel
Dubai: UAE airlines have issued fresh updates this afternoon confirming extended flight suspensions due to multiple regional airspace closures.
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and authorities have warned that schedules may change at short notice.
Passengers are urged to follow official sources and airline updates. UAE airports continue to remain closed amid the ongoing US-Israel offensive on Iran. The UAE was targeted by Iranians for a second day as authorities mounted a defence of the country.
Emirates said it has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai until 3 pm UAE time on Monday, March 2.
Customers booked to travel before or on 5 March can either rebook on an alternative flight within 20 days of their original travel date or request a refund. Passengers who booked through travel agents must contact their agent directly.
Emirates has urged all customers to check their flight status before going to the airport and ensure their contact details are up to date via Manage Your Booking.
Etihad Airways confirmed that all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 2 am UAE time on Monday, 2 March.
Guests holding Etihad tickets issued on or before February 28, with original travel dates up to March 3, may rebook free of charge onto Etihad-operated flights up to March 15.
Customers travelling until March 3 may also request a full refund. Passengers have been advised to check flight status and contact their travel agent if applicable.
Air Arabia has suspended flights to and from the UAE until 3 pm UAE time on Monday, March 2. Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Iraq remain suspended until March 3. Customers with flights within the next 24 hours will be notified directly.
A spokesperson for flydubai said the airline has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 15:00 UAE time on Monday, 2 March. Customers booked to travel within the next 72 hours can rebook up to 20 days from their original travel date.
All four airlines said they are monitoring the situation closely and working with relevant authorities. They added that the safety of passengers and crew remains their highest priority.