Cancelled UAE flights? How to manage refunds and rebook on major airlines

Travellers’ guide to Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai refunds and rebooking
UAE airlines are gradually resuming operations following recent regional disruptions. Limited flights are operating across Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, and flydubai.
Passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed bookings and to regularly check airline websites or apps for updates. Authorities and airlines continue to prioritise passenger safety and operational readiness.
With the partial reopening of airspace, Emirates is operating a limited schedule. Passengers should travel only if holding a confirmed booking. Transit passengers are accepted only if connecting flights are operating.
Rebook to the same destination for travel on or before 30 April without fees (28 Feb – 31 Mar bookings).
Full refund available for cancelled flights, including unused portions of multi-leg journeys.
Contact Emirates if booked directly; contact your travel agent if booked via an agent.
Important guidance:
Do not go to the airport unless contacted directly by Emirates.
Avoid rescheduling/refunding via Manage My Booking to prevent incorrect fees.
Skywards Miles and Tier Miles are credited if rebooked on another airline.
For hotel vouchers issued during disruptions, contact Emirates for guidance.
Etihad will resume a limited flight schedule from March 6, 2026 to 25 key destinations.
Rebooking & Refunds:
Tickets issued on/before 28 Feb with travel up to 21 Mar may be rebooked free on Etihad flights until 15 May.
Full refund available for cancelled flights, including unused portions of multi-leg trips.
Bookings via travel agents must be handled directly with the agent.
Guidance for passengers:
Do not travel to the airport unless contacted or holding a confirmed booking.
Check flight status at etihad.com.
Ensure contact details are up to date to receive notifications.
Flights remain suspended until 15:00 (UAE time), 09 March 2026. A limited number of flights are operating with safety approvals.
Rebooking & Refunds:
Rebook on an alternative date free within 15 days.
Full credit voucher for future travel.
Full refund to the original payment method.
Manage bookings online via Air Arabia website/app or contact your travel agent.
Reminders:
Check flight status regularly and keep contact details updated.
Avoid travelling to the airport unless contacted directly.
Operations have resumed across the network with a reduced schedule.
Rebooking and refunds:
Rebook alternative flights up to 30 days from the original date for bookings between 28 Feb – 31 Mar without penalties.
Cancellation results in a flydubai voucher depending on fare type; cash refunds are generally not offered.
Manage bookings online, via Customer Centre, or through Travel Shops/agents.
Additional guidance:
Check flight status before travelling.
Do not go to the airport without confirmation of your booking or rebooked flight.
Connecting passengers accepted only if the connecting flight is operating.
Passengers should monitor their airline communications and official channels for the latest updates before heading to airports. Safety remains the highest priority, and airlines are ensuring limited flights resume smoothly while providing flexible refund and rebooking options for affected travellers.
Yes. Airlines allow penalty-free rebooking within set travel windows:
Emirates: 28 Feb – 31 Mar
flydubai: 28 Feb – 31 Mar
Etihad: Tickets issued on/before 28 Feb
Air Arabia: Free date change within 15 days
Full refunds are available for cancelled flights. Multi-leg trips may be refunded for unused portions. Use airline-specific online forms or contact your travel agent.
No. Only travel if the airline has contacted you with a confirmed flight.
For most airlines, direct online rebooking may be limited for cancelled flights. Contact the airline or your travel agent for assistance.
Transit passengers are accepted only if connecting flights are operating. Airlines will manage rebookings for same-airline connections.
Yes. Emirates Skywards, Etihad Guest, and other programs will credit miles according to the original ticket once travel is completed.
Use airline websites, mobile apps, Customer Centres, or travel agents depending on your booking method. Always ensure contact details are up to date.