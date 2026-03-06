UAE flight status March 6: What travellers need to know about limited services

Limited flights resume on Etihad, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia; check bookings first
UAE airports and airlines are gradually resuming operations following recent regional disruptions. While limited flights have restarted across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed bookings.
Authorities continue to prioritise safety and closely monitor operations as schedules remain subject to change.
Dubai Airports: Flights have resumed on a limited basis at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum (DWC).
Passengers should only travel if holding a confirmed ticket and notified by their airline. Access is restricted to confirmed travellers to ensure safety and smooth operations.
Passenger guidance:
Confirm departure times with your airline
erify which terminal your flight departs from
Check airline websites or apps for the latest updates
CEO Paul Griffiths has been on the ground coordinating with Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai to support frontline teams.
Operating a reduced schedule due to partial airspace reopening
Travel only if holding a confirmed booking; transit passengers accepted if connecting flights operate
Check emirates.com for updates
Rebooking and refunds: Rebook flights for travel on/before 30 April or request refunds via travel agent or Emirates form
Check-in points across Dubai temporarily closed
|Region
|City
|Europe
|Munich (MUC)
|Munich (CDG)
|Prague (PRG)
|Rome (FCO)
|St. Petersburg (LED)
|Vienna (VIE)
|Warsaw (WAW)
|Zurich (ZRH)
|Amsterdam (AMS)
|Athens (ATH)
|Barcelona (BCN)
|Birmingham (BHX)
|Budapest (BUD)
|Dublin (DUB)
|Dusseldorf (DUS)
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|Frankfurt (FRA)
|Hamburg (HAM)
|Istanbul (IST)
|Lisbon (LIS)
|London Gatwick (LGW)
|London Heathrow (LHR)
|Madrid (MAD)
|Manchester (MAN)
|Milan (MXP)
|Americas
|Chicago (ORD)
|Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)
|Mexico City (MEX)
|New York (JFK)
|Newark (EWR) - via Athens
|San Francisco (SFO)
|Sao Paulo (GRU)
|Middle East & North Africa
|Toronto (YYZ)
|Cairo (CAI)
|Casablanca (CMN)
|Jeddah (JED)
|Medina (MED)
|Lahore (LHE)
|Male (MLE)
|Mauritius (MRU)
|Africa
|Abidjan (ABJ)
|Accra (ACC)
|Cape Town (CPT)
|Harare (HRE)
|Johannesburg (JNB)
|Lusaka (LUN)
|Nairobi (NBO)
|Far East & Australasia
|Auckland (AKL)
|Bali (DPS)
|Bangkok (BKK)
|Beijing (PEK)
|Christchurch (CHC) - via Sydney
|Guangzhou (CAN)
|Haneda Tokyo (HND)
|Hanoi (HAN)
|Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|Jakarta (CGK)
|Kuala Lumpur (KUL)
|Manila (MNL)
|Melbourne (MEL)
|Perth (PER)
|Phuket (HKT)
|Seoul (ICN)
|Shanghai (PVG)
|Siem Reap (SAI) - via Bangkok
|West Asia & Indian Ocean
|Singapore (SIN)
|Sydney (SYD)
|Taipei (TPE)
|Ahmedabad (AMD)
|Bengaluru (BLR)
|Chennai (MAA)
|Colombo (CMB)
|Delhi (DEL)
|Dhaka (DAC)
|Hyderabad (HYD)
|Islamabad (ISB)
|Karachi (KHI)
|Kochi (COK)
Limited network operations resumed; schedules updated as airspace restrictions lift
Travel only with confirmed booking; connecting passengers accepted only if connecting flight operates
Rebooking/refund options for travel between 28 Feb – 31 Mar up to 30 days from original date
Bookings via flydubai.com, mobile app, contact centre (+971 600 54 44 45), or travel agents
Zayed International Airport: Passengers should not travel unless holding a confirmed ticket and advised by their airline. The safety and wellbeing of all passengers and staff remain the top priority.
Limited schedule from March 6, operating from Abu Dhabi to 25 key destinations:
Ahmedabad, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Cairo, Colombo, Delhi, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Hyderabad, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, London (Heathrow), Madrid, Malé, Milan (Malpensa), Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Mumbai, New York (JFK), Paris, Phuket, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul (Incheon), Toronto, Zurich
Passengers with existing bookings will be accommodated; tickets available at etihad.com
Travel advisory: Do not travel unless contacted by Etihad or holding a confirmed booking
Rebooking & refunds
Tickets issued on/before Feb 28, 2026, for travel up to March 21, can be rebooked free until May 15.
Refunds via etihad.com/en/help/refund-form or through travel agents
Flights operate only once all security criteria are met; schedules subject to approvals and airspace conditions
Sharjah International Airport: Most flights at Sharjah International Airport remain suspended, with entry limited to confirmed passengers only. Travellers are urged to verify their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport and to use Sharjah Airport’s live departure and arrival updates via its website, SMS, email, or social media channels.
Flights suspended until 15:00, March 9, 2026
Limited flights operating under safety approvals; passengers notified directly
Rebooking & refunds: Free date change within 15 days, full credit voucher, or refund to original payment method
Manage bookings via website, mobile app, or travel agents
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) and Fujairah have resumed limited operations. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates or rebooking options and follow official announcements for further guidance.
Limited operations resumed
Passengers should check with airlines for latest updates or rebooking options
Follow official channels for further announcements
Note: All UAE airports continue to prioritise passenger and staff safety, monitoring operations closely.
Travellers are advised to stay updated through official airline channels and airport announcements before heading to the airport. With strict safety measures in place and limited flights resuming, UAE airports are steadily restoring services while maintaining passenger and staff security. Confirm your flight, check your bookings, and follow airline guidance for a smooth travel experience.