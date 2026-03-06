GOLD/FOREX
Aviation

UAE flight status March 6: What travellers need to know about limited services

Limited flights resume on Etihad, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia; check bookings first

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
4 MIN READ
Aircraft from Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia. UAE carriers have issued operational updates amid ongoing regional airspace closures.
Gulf News Archives

UAE airports and airlines are gradually resuming operations following recent regional disruptions. While limited flights have restarted across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed bookings.

Authorities continue to prioritise safety and closely monitor operations as schedules remain subject to change.

Travelling via Dubai

Dubai Airports: Flights have resumed on a limited basis at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum (DWC).

Passengers should only travel if holding a confirmed ticket and notified by their airline. Access is restricted to confirmed travellers to ensure safety and smooth operations.

Passenger guidance:

  • Confirm departure times with your airline

  • erify which terminal your flight departs from

  • Check airline websites or apps for the latest updates

CEO Paul Griffiths has been on the ground coordinating with Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai to support frontline teams.

Emirates

  • Operating a reduced schedule due to partial airspace reopening

  • Travel only if holding a confirmed booking; transit passengers accepted if connecting flights operate

  • Check emirates.com for updates

  • Rebooking and refunds: Rebook flights for travel on/before 30 April or request refunds via travel agent or Emirates form

  • Check-in points across Dubai temporarily closed

RegionCity
EuropeMunich (MUC)
Munich (CDG)
Prague (PRG)
Rome (FCO)
St. Petersburg (LED)
Vienna (VIE)
Warsaw (WAW)
Zurich (ZRH)
Amsterdam (AMS)
Athens (ATH)
Barcelona (BCN)
Birmingham (BHX)
Budapest (BUD)
Dublin (DUB)
Dusseldorf (DUS)
Edinburgh (EDI)
Frankfurt (FRA)
Hamburg (HAM)
Istanbul (IST)
Lisbon (LIS)
London Gatwick (LGW)
London Heathrow (LHR)
Madrid (MAD)
Manchester (MAN)
Milan (MXP)
AmericasChicago (ORD)
Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)
Mexico City (MEX)
New York (JFK)
Newark (EWR) - via Athens
San Francisco (SFO)
Sao Paulo (GRU)
Middle East & North AfricaToronto (YYZ)
Cairo (CAI)
Casablanca (CMN)
Jeddah (JED)
Medina (MED)
Lahore (LHE)
Male (MLE)
Mauritius (MRU)
AfricaAbidjan (ABJ)
Accra (ACC)
Cape Town (CPT)
Harare (HRE)
Johannesburg (JNB)
Lusaka (LUN)
Nairobi (NBO)
Far East & AustralasiaAuckland (AKL)
Bali (DPS)
Bangkok (BKK)
Beijing (PEK)
Christchurch (CHC) - via Sydney
Guangzhou (CAN)
Haneda Tokyo (HND)
Hanoi (HAN)
Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)
Hong Kong (HKG)
Jakarta (CGK)
Kuala Lumpur (KUL)
Manila (MNL)
Melbourne (MEL)
Perth (PER)
Phuket (HKT)
Seoul (ICN)
Shanghai (PVG)
Siem Reap (SAI) - via Bangkok
West Asia & Indian OceanSingapore (SIN)
Sydney (SYD)
Taipei (TPE)
Ahmedabad (AMD)
Bengaluru (BLR)
Chennai (MAA)
Colombo (CMB)
Delhi (DEL)
Dhaka (DAC)
Hyderabad (HYD)
Islamabad (ISB)
Karachi (KHI)
Kochi (COK)

flydubai

  • Limited network operations resumed; schedules updated as airspace restrictions lift

  • Travel only with confirmed booking; connecting passengers accepted only if connecting flight operates

  • Rebooking/refund options for travel between 28 Feb – 31 Mar up to 30 days from original date

  • Bookings via flydubai.com, mobile app, contact centre (+971 600 54 44 45), or travel agents

Travelling via Abu Dhabi

Zayed International Airport: Passengers should not travel unless holding a confirmed ticket and advised by their airline. The safety and wellbeing of all passengers and staff remain the top priority.

Etihad Airways

Limited schedule from March 6, operating from Abu Dhabi to 25 key destinations:

Ahmedabad, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Cairo, Colombo, Delhi, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Hyderabad, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, London (Heathrow), Madrid, Malé, Milan (Malpensa), Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Mumbai, New York (JFK), Paris, Phuket, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul (Incheon), Toronto, Zurich

Passengers with existing bookings will be accommodated; tickets available at etihad.com

Travel advisory: Do not travel unless contacted by Etihad or holding a confirmed booking

Rebooking & refunds

  • Tickets issued on/before Feb 28, 2026, for travel up to March 21, can be rebooked free until May 15.

  • Refunds via etihad.com/en/help/refund-form or through travel agents

Flights operate only once all security criteria are met; schedules subject to approvals and airspace conditions

Travelling via Sharjah

Sharjah International Airport: Most flights at Sharjah International Airport remain suspended, with entry limited to confirmed passengers only. Travellers are urged to verify their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport and to use Sharjah Airport’s live departure and arrival updates via its website, SMS, email, or social media channels.

Air Arabia

  • Flights suspended until 15:00, March 9, 2026

  • Limited flights operating under safety approvals; passengers notified directly

  • Rebooking & refunds: Free date change within 15 days, full credit voucher, or refund to original payment method

  • Manage bookings via website, mobile app, or travel agents

Ras Al Khaimah (RKT) and Fujairah

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) and Fujairah have resumed limited operations. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates or rebooking options and follow official announcements for further guidance.

  • Limited operations resumed

  • Passengers should check with airlines for latest updates or rebooking options

  • Follow official channels for further announcements

Note: All UAE airports continue to prioritise passenger and staff safety, monitoring operations closely.

Stay updated

Travellers are advised to stay updated through official airline channels and airport announcements before heading to the airport. With strict safety measures in place and limited flights resuming, UAE airports are steadily restoring services while maintaining passenger and staff security. Confirm your flight, check your bookings, and follow airline guidance for a smooth travel experience.

