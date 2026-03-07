UAE flight status March 7: Limited flights, schedules, rebooking, refunds, and updates

Emirates set to restore full network; Etihad, Air Arabia & flydubai resume limited flights
As the UAE continues to navigate the ongoing regional tensions following the US‑Israel–Iran conflict, airport and airline operations are gradually resuming across the country.
Over the past several days, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah airports have managed thousands of flights under strict safety measures, while major carriers—including Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, and flydubai—have restarted limited schedules.
Travellers are advised to hold confirmed tickets and check with airlines before heading to airports. Access is currently restricted to confirmed passengers only to ensure smooth operations and manage passenger flow.
Over 84 hours from March 2–5, Dubai Airports managed more than 1,140 flights at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International, including over 500 outbound flights to more than 80 countries, offering more than 105,000 seats.
Major carriers—including Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, and flydubai—have resumed limited operations. Emirates expects to restore 100% of its network in the coming days as regional airspace gradually reopens, maintaining safety as its top priority.
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) and Fujairah have resumed limited operations, with passengers urged to follow official updates and rebooking instructions.
Etihad resumed a limited commercial schedule from March 6, 2026, serving Abu Dhabi and key international destinations.
Guests with existing bookings will be accommodated as soon as possible, and tickets remain available on etihad.com.
Passengers should not travel without confirmed bookings or direct notification. All flights operate under strict safety assessments coordinated with authorities. Services are subject to airspace conditions, with additional destinations to be added as permitted. Guests can rebook free of charge or request refunds for affected flights.
The airline is operating a reduced flight schedule while gradually restoring services, with a full network expected in the coming days.
Customers should check flight status on emirates.com and ensure contact details are up to date. Rebooking and refunds are available without fees for affected flights between February 28 and March 31. Dubai airport check-in points remain temporarily closed.
Operations have resumed with limited flights. Customers are advised not to travel without confirmed bookings and to check flight status online. Rebooking and refunds are available. Transit passengers are accepted only if onward flights are operating.
The airline has restarted limited flights to and from the UAE. Passengers whose flights were previously cancelled may rebook if they have not used their modification or refund option, and tickets are available via the Air Arabia website, app, or travel agents. Only passengers with confirmed bookings or direct notification should travel to airports.
Check flight status and official airline updates before heading to airports.
Ensure contact details are current to receive notifications.
Do not travel unless holding a confirmed ticket or official communication.
Use online rebooking or refund forms when possible to avoid delays.
Airlines confirm that passenger and crew safety remains paramount, and operations continue only once all safety and security criteria are met amid ongoing regional tensions.
Yes. Airlines allow penalty-free rebooking within specified travel windows:
Emirates: Feb 28 – Mar 31
lydubai: Feb 28 – Mar 31
Etihad: Tickets issued on or before Feb 28
Air Arabia: Free date change within 15 days
Full refunds are available for cancelled flights, including unused portions of multi-leg trips. Use airline-specific online forms or contact your travel agent.
No. Only travel if the airline has contacted you with a confirmed booking.
For many cancelled flights, online rebooking may be limited. Contact the airline or your travel agent for help.
Transit passengers are accepted only if connecting flights are operating. Airlines manage rebookings for same-airline connections.
Yes. Programs like Emirates Skywards or Etihad Guest will credit miles according to the original ticket once travel is completed.
Use the airline website, mobile app, Customer Centre, or travel agent depending on your booking method. Always ensure contact details are up to date.